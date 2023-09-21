Dillon Danis Claims Logan Paul Uses Steroids

Dillon Danis made several bold claims about Logan Paul. Appearing on an Adin Ross live stream alongside Andrew Tate, Danis' biggest claim was that Paul was a steroid user. "He's not a good fighter, he's a single-shot fighter. He's on steroids, he's on EPO. I don't know what the fuck he's on," Danis told the stream. Furthermore, Danis repeated the assertion that the fight would be easy for him. "He's going to gas out and I'm going to beat the shit out of him. Then we're going to rematch in MMA and I'm going to choke him out in 20 seconds."

The claims come a couple of hours after some bombshell claims from Paul. In a video posted to Instagram, Paul claimed that Danis had fight promoter DAZN edit their face-to-face interview for one very particular reason. "He made them cut his stuttering and stumbling over his sentences, looking like a fucking idiot. He made them cut him lying about having some photo and multiple other lies. And most importantly, he made them cut him incriminating himself in a federal crime. I have the version, I have a little clip I've assembled and I'll put that out tomorrow. But I guess he was right, that shit was edited. But don't worry Dillon, the people are going to see it." In response, Danis called Paul a "rat" on X. Paul responded in kind, calling Danis a "predator".

Read More: Dillon Danis urinates on a bottle of PRIME

Danis No-Shows Lawsuit Hearing

Elsewhere, Nina Agdal's restraining order against Danis is now in full effect after the fighter no-showed a court hearing on September 19. He and his associates are now prohibited from posting sexually explicit images of Agdal. If you have forgotten, Agdal, Paul's fiancee, is currently suing Danis. Agdal's suit states that she has suffered humiliation, emotional distress, and reputational damage as a result of Danis' 250+ posts about her. Furthermore, she appeared to invoke state and federal "revenge porn" legislation in response to a nude image of Agdal Danis posted on August 11. "Danis posted the photograph -- entirely uncensored -- from his X (Twitter) account, without Plaintiff's consent," the suit alleges.

Furthermore, Agdal's suit also addresses a video Danis posted in which she talks about needing sex. Agdal claims that this video was stored "deep in her Snapchat archives" and claims that Danis had hacked [her] personal account or had obtained the private video from someone who had done so." Agdal is seeking unspecified damages as well as a minimum of $150,000 per proven violation of federal law.

Read More: Dillon Danis and Logan Paul swap wild bets during face-off interview

[via]