flagrant 2
- SportsDillon Danis Upset With Joe Rogan For This ReasonDillon Danis wishes things were different.By Alexander Cole
- SportsLuka Doncic Ejected After Hitting Colin Sexton In The GroinLuka Doncic was ejected from the Mavs matchup with the Cavs, Sunday night.By Cole Blake
- SportsGiannis Antetokounmpo Ejected For Flagrant 2 Headbutt On Moe WagnerMilwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo was ejected from last night's game after he headbutted Washington Wizards' Moritz Wagner, getting himself a Flagrant 2 Foul.By Alex Zidel