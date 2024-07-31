Lil Yachty Admits He Regrets Speaking On Drake & Kendrick Lamar's Feud

Lil Yachty wishes he never addressed the situation.

Lil Yachty says he wishes he never addressed the viral feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar. Reflecting on having done so during an appearance on the Flagrant podcast with Andrew Schulz, Yachty explained that nothing good came from speaking on it. “I just wish I had never spoke on it," he said. "I wish I hadn’t said anything about it.” While he didn't elaborate on his feelings, he previously discussed the beef during an episode of his own podcast, A Safe Place.

“Drake was deemed a loser in this battle before it started, because people don’t like him, and haven’t, and he’s won for a very long time," he said in an episode from May. "And he’s sat at the top of the throne… honestly, respectfully, I think he still sits on top of the throne. I think that even if opinionated masses would say that Kendrick won, I don’t think that people are going to stop listening to Drake and Drake’s career is going to flush, you know?”

Lil Yachty & Drake Attend 21 Savage's Freaknik 22: The Sequel In Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 22: Drake and Lil Yachty attend 21 Savage's Freaknik22: The Sequel at Underground Atlanta on October 22, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/ GettyImages)

Yachty added: “I said to Drake, I told him, ‘I don’t feel like you won or lost.’ Rappers have lost and then lost everything. […] I think Drake will still be in everyone’s rap Spotify at the end of the year at the top. He can still drop hits and it will still control the summer. I think that Kendrick made very smart moves, and I don’t think Drake would disagree.” Check out his latest comments on the beef below.

Lil Yachty Reflects On Drake & Kendrick Lamar Feud