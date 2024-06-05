Lil Yachty Claims Drake Rarely Listens To Music Outside Of The Studio

BYDanilo Castro202 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
OVO Chubbs Birthday Celebration
ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 17: Drake attends OVO Chubbs Birthday Celebration at Allure on December 17, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
Aubrey has a unique process.

Drake puts out lots of music. The rapper's biggest detractors have concede that he's a hard worker who has dropped nearly every year for a decade. Given his tireless recording, and his versatility within genres, one might assume that Drake is listening to music nonstop. The rapper's buddy, Lil Yachty set the record straight, however, during a recent Complex interview. Lil Yachty claimed that Drake takes a very different approach to recording than he does, in that Drake rarely listens to music when he isn't making it.

This revelation came about during a conversation between Yachty and James Blake. The two artists are working on a collab album together, and discussing the ways in which they create. Lil Yachty is probably the most famous Drake fan in the world (sorry Akademiks), so it makes sense that he would bring up the 6 God in the discussion. "When I started hanging with him a lot, he rarely listens to music," Yachty noted. "Except for like, when he's recording." The rapper uses himself as a counterpoint, claiming that he wakes up and plays music throughout the majority of his day. "Driving, music," he asserted. "Showering, music. Eating, music."

Read More: Camila Cabello Seemingly Teases Lyrics For Drake Interlude "UUUGLY"

Drake Prefers Talking When He's Not Recording New Music

Drake, on the other hand, prefers conversation to music. "He's more, like a, talking type of person," Lil Yachty posited. "Music when it's time to record. Sometimes he plays music in the car, but sometimes he'll ride in silence." The last point is especially interesting, given the proliferation of Drake's music as "driving music." It's how the "Drake and drive" meme from the 2010s originated. Lil Yachty went on to say that the 6 God's unique approach made him realize that each artist has a different process. "Before we got as close, I thought all musicians were like me," he admitted. "And music was just like, everyday, everything."

James Blake, who mostly listens in the clip, shares Drake's musical methodology. He told Yachty that he doesn't listen to music all day, and prefers to save his musical attention for the recording studio. Fittingly, James Blake and Drake have worked exceptionally well together over the years. Blake sang the outro on the beloved 2014 Drake loosie "0 to 100 / The Catch Up," and Blake remixed Drizzy's "Come Thru" back in 2013. The latter was released on the official OVO Soundcloud.

Read More: Drake Just Covered "Hey There Delilah" And The Internet Is Baffled

About The Author
Danilo Castro
Danilo is a writer based out of San Diego. He graduated from the Art Institute of Tucson with a B.A. in digital media, and has since forged a career as a pop culture journalist. He covered hip-hop for Heavy.com, Rhyme Junkies and PopMatters prior to joining HotNewHipHop.com. Danilo's top five is constantly changing, but Biggie and Slug from Atmosphere remain permanent fixtures. His favorite rap album of all time is "Late Registration" by Kanye West, and that stays the same.
recommended content
Drake Lil Yachty Drunk OVO Sound 42 Hip Hop NewsMusicLil Yachty Said Drake's Never Sounded More Drunk Than On OVO Sound 42 Last Night3.3K
2022 Toronto International Film Festival - "On The Come Up" PremiereMusicLil Yachty Reflects On Drake Friendship & Their Different Creative Processes2.0K
drake lil yachtyMusicCole Bennett Reveals Title Of Drake & Lil Yachty Song & Details Music Video Shoot6.4K
2023 Outside Lands Music FestivalMusicDrake's "For All The Dogs" Nearly Made Lil Yachty Crash His Car14.3K