Camila Cabello Seemingly Teases Lyrics For Drake Interlude "UUUGLY"

The 6 God isn't slowing down.

Camila Cabello and Drake are really building up the hype. The two pop stars are linking up for Cabello's upcoming album, and Drake will actually be featured on multiple songs. The first is called "Hot Uptown," and the second is a Drake interlude titled "UUUGLY." Not much has been revealed about the songs, but Cabello recently penned a letter to a fan, and it contained lyrics for the "UUUGLY" interlude in the text.

"Don’t make me pull out these credit card statements and show you the proof," the letter read. "It’ll get UUUGLY." The singer signed her name at the bottom, while clarifying that she was not insulting the fan she was giving it to. "PS, it's only lyrics," she explained. "We're not beefin." The lyrics are from the "UUUGLY" interlude. In other words, they will be uttered by the 6 God himself. Cabello told Billboard that she liked the idea of breaking conventions and giving a song to a featured artist on her own album. "Why does he have his own song," she asked rhetorically. "Because selfishly, I just want to hear Drake on my own album."

Drake's Lyrics On "UUUGLY" Suggest Unfinished Business

Cabello's reasoning was simple. She wanted to rebel against the parameters she'd set for herself on her previous albums. "I love that for me — it’s like that rebellious mood," she explained. "Who says I can’t do that? It’s Drake talking his sh*t." The singer confirmed that she will contribute background vocals to the interlude. It's worth noting that the lyrics Cabello wrote down are combative in nature. The singer felt the need to clarify she wasn't "beefin" with her fan because the lyrics imply their target is a phony. One can't help but apply the context of Drake's recent battle with Kendrick Lamar.