Camila Cabello Seemingly Teases Lyrics For Drake Interlude "UUUGLY"

BYDanilo Castro343 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Philadelphia 76ers v Toronto Raptors
TORONTO, ON - APRIL 7: Drake sits with his son Adonis before the Toronto Raptors play the Philadelphia 76ers in their basketball game at the Scotiabank Arena on April 7, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)"n"n"n"n"n
The 6 God isn't slowing down.

Camila Cabello and Drake are really building up the hype. The two pop stars are linking up for Cabello's upcoming album, and Drake will actually be featured on multiple songs. The first is called "Hot Uptown," and the second is a Drake interlude titled "UUUGLY." Not much has been revealed about the songs, but Cabello recently penned a letter to a fan, and it contained lyrics for the "UUUGLY" interlude in the text.

"Don’t make me pull out these credit card statements and show you the proof," the letter read. "It’ll get UUUGLY." The singer signed her name at the bottom, while clarifying that she was not insulting the fan she was giving it to. "PS, it's only lyrics," she explained. "We're not beefin." The lyrics are from the "UUUGLY" interlude. In other words, they will be uttered by the 6 God himself. Cabello told Billboard that she liked the idea of breaking conventions and giving a song to a featured artist on her own album. "Why does he have his own song," she asked rhetorically. "Because selfishly, I just want to hear Drake on my own album."

Read More: Camila Cabello Opens Up On Her Vacation With Drake

Drake's Lyrics On "UUUGLY" Suggest Unfinished Business

Cabello's reasoning was simple. She wanted to rebel against the parameters she'd set for herself on her previous albums. "I love that for me — it’s like that rebellious mood," she explained. "Who says I can’t do that? It’s Drake talking his sh*t." The singer confirmed that she will contribute background vocals to the interlude. It's worth noting that the lyrics Cabello wrote down are combative in nature. The singer felt the need to clarify she wasn't "beefin" with her fan because the lyrics imply their target is a phony. One can't help but apply the context of Drake's recent battle with Kendrick Lamar.

Drizzy claimed that he fed Kendrick Lamar false information about a daughter, which the latter went and used on "Meet the Grahams." Drake never provided evidence of this set up, but it's possible the lyrics in the "UUUGLY" interlude could be referring back to this incident. The rapper has eschewed conflict since he claimed he was embracing "summer vibes," but it hasn't resulted in successful music. The Sexyy Red duet "U My Everything" fell flat. Then there was the "Wah Gwan Delilah" debacle, in which Drake thought it was a good idea to cover Plain White T's. Hopefully these Cabello collabs get him out of his funk.

Read More: Drake Seemingly Trolls Fans By Posting "Wah Gwan Delilah" With Laughing Emoji

About The Author
Danilo Castro
Danilo is a writer based out of San Diego. He graduated from the Art Institute of Tucson with a B.A. in digital media, and has since forged a career as a pop culture journalist. He covered hip-hop for Heavy.com, Rhyme Junkies and PopMatters prior to joining HotNewHipHop.com. Danilo's top five is constantly changing, but Biggie and Slug from Atmosphere remain permanent fixtures. His favorite rap album of all time is "Late Registration" by Kanye West, and that stays the same.
recommended content
"Top Boy" UK Premiere - Red Carpet ArrivalsMusicDrake Has A Solo Track On Camila Cabello’s Upcoming Album, She Reveals1.9K
The 2024 Met Gala: "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - ArrivalsMusicDrake & Camila Cabello's Dating Rumors Recieve Clarification Amid Collaboration News14.1K
US-ENTERTAINMENT-HBO-TEVEVISION-EUPHORIAMusicDrake Just Covered "Hey There Delilah" And The Internet Is Baffled11.1K
The Toronto Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ersMusicDrake Seemingly Trolls Fans By Posting "Wah Gwan Delilah" With Laughing Emoji7.1K