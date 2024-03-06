Camila Cabello Opens Up On Her Vacation With Drake

Popstar and former Fifth Harmony member Camila Cabello is entering a new era. Her last studio album Familia dropped back in 2022 sporting collaborations from artists like Ed Sheeran and Willow. But now she's gearing up to release new material having shared previews of new music and teased potential song and album names in the past few months. In the process, she's crossed paths with numerous fellow celebs and been subject to some dating rumors as a result.

The most substantial of those rumors started popping up back in December. That's because she was spotted in Turks & Caicos enjoying her vacation alongside Drake. The pair spent some time riding around on jet skis and presumably getting up to numerous other vacation activities that the cameras didn't catch. During a recent appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast Cabello was asked about the vacation. "It was vacation plus some work," she revealed, followed by a pretty cheeky wink at the host. She went on to assure everyone that she loves Drake, though it didn't seem in a particularly romantic way. Check out the clip from her recent podcast appearance below.

Camila Cabello Keeps It Vague On Drake Rumors

Before the Drake story, Camila was connected to Rauw Alejandro following the Latin music star's breakup with Rosalia. Afterwards she found herself connected to Playboi Carti. That started when a flirty video dropped of the pair in the studio together where Carti calls her "baby girl." They doubled down a few days later sharing a Facetime call that made the rumors surrounding the pair even louder.

Recently some online have even tried to connect her to Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler. That's because she popped up courtside at a recent Miami game and Butler was spotted wearing a shirt with a rumored title of her new song on it. What do you think of Camila Cabello's response to the rumors about her and Drake spawning from a vacation last year? What do you think she's implying when she says it was for both vacation and work? Let us know in the comment section below.

