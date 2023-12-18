Playboi Carti Calls Camila Cabello "Baby Girl" While In The Studio Together

Given how long its been since Playboi Carti last released new music fans are dying for just about any news on what he's up to. Over the weekend he appeared to be hitting the studio but somehow that may not even be the most exciting part. A screenshot from Carti in the studio is more than enough to get fans buzzing, but the picture he shared also included pop star and former Fifth Harmony member Camila Cabello. Cabello is no stranger to working with rappers as two of her biggest hits include "Havana" with Young Thug and "My Oh My" with DaBaby.

It isn't clear exactly how much recording the pair got up to, but that isn't what many fans were focusing on. In one picture shared of the two, Carti captions it "baby girl" sparking rumors about whether there could be more going on between them. Camila has been subject to dating rumors a few times this year. Most notably she was briefly rumored to be Latin star Rauw Alejandro's new girl after his engagement to Rosalia was called off. Check out the picture of Playboi Carti and Camila Cabello in the studio together below.

Playboi Carti And Camila Cabello

Playboi Carti has been teasing new music quite a bit recently, leading fans to share their excitement that a new album could be on the way soon. Last week, he shared a new song called "Ur The Moon" to YouTube that saw him sounding very different from when fans last heard him. The track is yet to make it to any streaming platforms leading to debate about whether it's an official release or single from a new album.

Carti also shared another song to YouTube called "2024." The track caught on quickly with fans and sports production from Kanye West among numerous others. Those songs combined with a series of snippets he's released in the past few weeks have fans speculating that a full album of new material is coming very soon. What do you think about Playboi Carti and his "baby girl" Camila Cabello hitting the studio together? Let us know in the comment section below.

