Drake & Camila Cabello Have A Turks & Caicos Getaway On Jet Skis, Spark Dating Rumors

Drake's recent Turks and Caicos adventures are yielding even more interesting, lavish, and suggestive stories around his vacation. Moreover, new pictures and videos emerged on social media of him hanging out with Camila Cabello on a jet ski there, and also chopping it up at the back of the boat of Noah's Ark Beach Club. Of course, this sent many fans into a frenzy with dating rumors and the like, which is unsurprising for both of their profiles. After all, they are two massive stars with a lot of big previous headlines about their love life. But despite these rumors being inevitable, it's also likely that they just met up coincidentally and decided to be two superstar singers just having fun on vacation.

Furthermore, this trip also netted the 6ix God some dating rumors with a new social media favorite. If you've seen his coverage of the trip, then you probably recognize Flacka, an assistant manager and bartender at Noah's Ark who hit it off with him. They might just be good friends or maybe there's something deeper, but in any case, she emerged as someone that fans loved for her energy and her hard work. After such a big and busy year, it's nice to see Drake just having fun and enjoying himself in simple, albeit extravagant ways.

Read More: Nicki Minaj Reveals "Needle" Was Initially Meant For Drake's "For All The Dogs"

Drake & Camila Cabello In Turks & Caicos

As for Camila Cabello, this is not her first rumored item in recent memory, not even within the music world. For example, back in July of this year, rumors began to go around that Rauw Alejandro was dating her following his split from Rosalía. The singers never really confirmed anything, and this came out in a time in which a lot of people faced dating rumors, since Rauw and Rosalía's breakup became such a shock that people searched for answers quickly. Alas, this is a lesser example of that, so hopefully folks won't bother them about it as much.

Meanwhile, this is just one of many ways in which Drizzy likes to unwind. Another is golf, but he doesn't play because he's any good at the sport: he just has one specific reason for it. We'll see if this Turks and Caicos getaway had anything else to offer. For more news and the latest updates on Drake and Camila Cabello, log back into HNHH.

Read More: Camila Cabello's Rise From Havana To Hollywood

[via]