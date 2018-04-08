jet ski
- MusicRick Ross Flexes Flo Rida-Gifted "Jet Car""We finna turn up," Rick Ross announced.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicDrake & Camila Cabello Have A Turks & Caicos Getaway On Jet Skis, Spark Dating RumorsOf course, these stars are so big that anyone that they hang out with will become gossip, but they seemed to have fun regardless.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- AnticsFuture Hilariously Tells DJ Khaled To Go HomeDJ Khaled made a miscalculation.By Alexander Cole
- CrimeFlorida Rapper SpotemGottem Arrested After Evading Police On A Jet SkiThis is the second time that the 20-year-old has been taken into police custody in the last year.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicFuture & DJ Khaled Joined By Meek Mill & Diddy To Kick Off New Year On Jet SkisWhat a crew.By Lynn S.
- MusicDiddy Treats Son "King Combs" To A Gold Jet Ski, In Coronation By SeaChristians Combs earns his keep during his 21st birthday bonanza.By Devin Ch
- MusicOffset Confirms He & Cardi B Smashed: "P***y Knocked Me Off My Feet"Offset shows off his moves post-coitus with Cardi B.By Alex Zidel
- MusicCardi B Explains Jet Ski Photo With Offset: "I Just Had To Get F-cked"Cardi sets the record straight.By Milca P.
- MusicCardi B & Offset Reunite On A Jet Ski In Puerto RicoCardi B and Offset seem to be back together again.By Aron A.
- MusicDJ Khaled Rescues Friend From Fallen Jet Ski; Basically Auditions For "Bad Boys"DJ Khaled's just asking for a "Bad Boys 3" cameo. By Chantilly Post
- MusicYG Shows Jay-Z How You're Supposed To Look When Riding A Jet-SkiYG stays dangerous with no helmet on his jet-ski.By Alex Zidel
- MusicJay-Z On A Jet-Ski Is The Meme You Need This SummerJay-Z's wavy adventures are being bunched into the Young Thug, Lil Durk, and 21 Savage memes.By Alex Zidel
- SportsP.K. Subban & Lindsey Vonn: The Sports Couple Posing In Matching SwimwearSubban & Vonn are competitive in all facets of their lives.By Devin Ch
- MusicVanilla Ice's Ex-Wife Wants Him To Stop Selling Their StuffVanilla Ice and his ex-wife are going through the motions when it comes to separating.By Matthew Parizot
- MusicLil Pump Says He's Changing His Name To "Jet Ski"No word on whether he'll be collaborating with SEX in the near future.By Trevor Smith