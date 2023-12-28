Rick Ross Flexes Flo Rida-Gifted "Jet Car"

"We finna turn up," Rick Ross announced.

BYCaroline Fisher
2008 BET Hip Hop Awards - Black Carpet

It's no secret that Rick Ross loves his toys, and luckily for him, his friend Flo Rida came through with yet another for his collection this holiday season. Earlier this week, the Mississippi native took to social media to show off what the "Low" performer got him for Christmas, unveiling a custom pink and black "Jet Car." Clearly, Flo Rida went all out this year, and it's safe to say that Rick Ross appreciates the extravagant gift.

“Just pulling back my Christmas gift from my brother Flo Rida,” he says in a new clip. “Flo just gave me that official, this a real jet ski. Jet Car Official, come on baby. Give it to me, Jet Car Official. And if they want one of these, where can they get one from? Oh, you already know I’m gonna tag Jet Car Official. This fly right here. You already know.

Rick Ross Shows Off His Christmas Present From Flo Rida

“Y’all know who I’ma have in this with me, you know what I mean? We finna turn up. As soon as I get back from Dubai, it’s going down," Rick Ross continues. “So when y’all see me on the water, when you see the Luc Belaire race mobile, oh, it’s going down. It’s going down. Flo Rida, Freezy, much love. You already know.” The hitmaker's new jet car is far from his first luxury vehicle, however. Last month, he hopped on social media once again to unveil his impressive car collection. He has so many, in fact, that he has to use his private jet hangar to store them all.

What do you think of Flo Rida getting Rick Ross a custom pink and black "jet car" for Christmas this year? Do you think it was a generous gift? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.