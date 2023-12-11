Rick Ross Offer To Buy G-Unit Catalogs Amid 50 Cent Feud

Rick Ross says he's willing to purchase several G-Unit artists' catalogs amid his ongoing feud with 50 Cent. Taking to social media on Monday, Ross explained that he doesn't "need the entire G-Unit catalog," but wants Tony Yayo, Lloyd Banks, and Young Buck as well as the Beg For Mercy album.

"So that's $2 million dollars. I'm making a business offer to the diabolical genius," Ross suggested, after listing what he wants to purchase. He also joked that he could send him the money directly via wire transfer, or just give him the watch on his wrist and ring on his finger at the same value. Throughout the video, Ross calls 50 "diabolical genius," a reference to Charlamagne's recent comments on the music mogul.

HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 07: Rapper Rick Ross attends the New Era In Florida Gaming Event at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood on December 07, 2023, in Hollywood, Florida. (Photo by Mireya Acierto/Getty Images)

Charlamagne had been discussing 50 Cent's handling of Diddy's recent sexual assault lawsuits on the Brilliant Idiots podcast when he described him as a "genius." He reaffirmed his description during an episode of The Breakfast Club afterward. “I stand by what I said. 50 Cent is absolutely a diabolical genius,” Charlamagne said. “If you look up the word diabolical and the definition of diabolical genius, then you know that is exactly what 50 Cent is. [Diabolical people are] very evil but often intelligent.” When Rick Ross caught wind of the praise, he accused Charlamagne of "d*ckriding" the G-Unit legend.

Rick Ross' Offer For 50 Cent

Ross argued that “a diabolical genius doesn’t file foreclosure, doesn’t file bankruptcy, that’s not a diabolical genius. A diabolical genius, for my next generation of bosses, they buying Delta. They buying the Miami Heat.” Be on the lookout for further updates on Rick Ross and 50 Cent's feud on HotNewHipHop.

