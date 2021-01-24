offer
- MusicSnoop Dogg Reveals OnlyFans Approached Him To Do Full Frontal Nudity, Explains Why He Said "No"Snoop Dogg had one specific hang up about the whole thing. By Alexander Cole
- MusicBun B Confesses That UGK Rejected "Big Pimpin' 2" With Jay-ZDespite label pressures, the Houston legend explained that the duo were already in a financial rut due to the expenses of the original.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicRick Ross Offer To Buy G-Unit Catalogs Amid 50 Cent FeudRick Ross latest troll aimed at 50 Cent comes in the form of a business proposition. By Cole Blake
- MusicRich Homie Quan Offering $1 Million For Evidence He Snitched On Young ThugThe rapper previously got hit with "rat" allegations due to a leaked audio allegedly showing him speaking on Young Thug's RICO case.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureJon Zherka Offers Adam22 To Fight Jason Luv For Him, Then Realizes Hilarious FactDoes that mean Jason Luv could also choose a champion to fight for him?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsChrisean Rock Claps Back At Trolls Saying She Should Take Blueface's $100K Abortion OfferThe reality TV star said that she has her own money to use for whatever she wants.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsRuss Recalls Being Offered $50 Million For His Catalog On “Too Much”Russ's newest single," Too Much," sees him collaborate with Boi-1da.By Cole Blake
- SportsBrittney Griner Update: U.S. Has Made Russia "A Very Good Offer," Congressman Says Things Are Looking Up"I think it's going to get done," congressman Colin Allred told TMZ.By Hayley Hynes
- SportsTommy Fury Declines Jake Paul's Pitiful OfferJake Paul's offer wasn't worth a whole lot.By Alexander Cole
- RandomElon Musk Makes $41 Billion Offer To Buy TwitterElon Musk wants complete control of the social media app.By Alexander Cole
- MMADana White Trades Shots With Jake Paul Over Offer To Join UFCDana White responded to Jake Paul's offer to join the UFC with an offer of his own.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureGeorge Clooney Says He Turned Down $35 Million For A Single CommercialGeorge Clooney says he once shot down a $35 million offer to do a commercial.By Cole Blake
- SportsJake Paul Delivers Savage Taunt To Conor McGregorJake Paul's offer to Conor McGregor just went exponentially lower.By Alexander Cole