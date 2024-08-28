Karrahbooo Goes Off On Young Rich Mula For Trying To Book Her

Young Rich Mula thinks Karrahbooo crossed the line.

Karrahbooo has been making plenty of headlines as of late for her beef with Lil Yachty, but evidently, he's far from the only person getting on her nerves these days. In new screenshots shared by Young Rich Mula on his Instagram Story, she seemingly rips him to shreds for trying to book her. "N***a gone!!!!!," her message began. "Tf weird a** n***a nobody f*cking wit u f*ck off my phone."

From there, he fired back with a lengthy message calling her out for roasting him, to which she responded with "ok bye beggin a**." It remains unclear exactly why Karrahbooo went off on Young Rich Mula, but he was not having it. He wrote a paragraph alongside the screenshots of their unpleasant exchange, slamming her for being disrespectful and arguing that he didn't deserve it.

Young Rich Mula Puts Karrahbooo On Blast For Rude Texts

While many Instagram users in No Jumper's comments section agree with his take on the debacle, others are coming to her defense. Some argue that her response was a sign of loyalty to her friend Stunna Girl, who is Young Rich Mula's ex. Since their recent breakup, Stunna Girl has been putting him on blast on social media, accusing him of running when she got shot last month, being jealous of her career, and more.

Today, a clip of her dragging him on Instagram Live earned mixed reactions from viewers in The Neighborhood Talk's comments. While some think she should be able to share her side of things, others think she crossed the line, and should simply move on.