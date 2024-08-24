Karrahbooo Claps Back At Lil Yachty Following His Viral Tirade

The former Concrete Boys member calls cap.

The relationship between Lil Yachty and Karrahbooo is over, after the former went absolutely nuclear on Instagram Live. Lil Boat usually doesn't get too explosive on social media often. However, the Karrahbooo fan who disclosed that she was bullied out of the group obviously had him feeling some type of way. So, he promptly took to social media to leave Karrahbooo's entrails all over the internet. Yachty called out her character and even went as far as to claim that he "dressed" her, writing almost all of her songs/verses.

""Bro, go ahead [and tell] people how you talk to people... You talk to people like they were nothing. Like they're small, like they're beneath you". He took it even further, giving allegedly real interactions. "How you told me you 'gon spit on me when you see me. Your brain is clinically imbalanced". Then, a little later, he went for the killshot. "I've given you a career and time and time you just disrespect me. "I wrote every f***ing verse you've done, I dressed you... I been letting you do this whole thing where you act like you a princess". Yachty then concluded with, "Ichanged your motherf***ing life. You out here lying".

Read More: Usher Kicks Off Anticipated Tour After Suffering Serious Neck Injury

Fans Feel That Karrahbooo Proved Lil Yachty's Point

Now, about a day or so later, Karrahbooo is standing up for herself. She issued her response on an IG Story in attempt to disprove Yachty's bold songwriting assertion. "Put it on yo kid I ain't write these songs Miles (Lil Yachty's government first name) - __ - stop da cap and leave me out ur internet shenanigans 😂". She then showed two songs that she claims to have penned on her own, "Running Late" and "WHERE YO DADDY?". She then finished off the post with, "Stop bullying me big dawg 😂 I never said nothing u letting random fans get in yo head man up". She might be feeling she did something, but all fans can do is laugh at what they see as a feeble clap back.