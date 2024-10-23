Karrahbooo Accuses Lil Yachty Of Using A Team Of Writers On Psych Rock Album

Karrahbooo's issues with Lil Yachty continue.

Things got messy following Karrahbooo's departure from Concrete Boys. After hearing that she was speaking poorly about him and the rest of the group, Lil Yachty went after her in a fiery rant. He accused her of being verbally abusive, lying for sympathy, and much more. He even alleged that he wrote all of her music for her. "I've given you a career and time and time you just disrespect me," he said at the time. "I wrote every f*cking verse you've done, I dressed you."

She vehemently denied this and quickly accused him of bullying her. "Put it on yo kid I ain’t write these songs miles," she fired back. "Stop bullying me big dawg I never said anything you letting random fans get in yo head man up."

Karrahboo Discusses Lil Yachty On DDG's Podcast

Now, it appears as though she's decided to give him a taste of his own medicine. During her appearance on DDG's No Ordinary Podcast, she accused Lil Yachty of using a team of writers on his 2023 psych rock album, Let's Start Here. "You know what's cr*zy? Boat used writers for Let's Start Here," she alleged. "He had a whole team of writers. Like what are you doing bro?" At the time of writing, Lil Yachty has yet to respond.