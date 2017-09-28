ghostwriters
- MusicBenzino Admits He Had Help Writing Eminem Diss Track"The bottom line was I killed it," Benzino says.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicNicki Minaj Puts Ghostwriters On Notice Ahead Of "Red Ruby Da Sleeze"Nicki Minaj says she has "ghostwriters across the world scrambling" ahead of her new single. By Aron A.
- MusicCoi Leray & Bia Respond To Critics After 130 Latto Songs LeakThe leaks show Latto delivering reference tracks for songs released by Bia and Coi. The topic of who-writes-what was debated.By Erika Marie
- GramHitmaka Disagrees With Nicki Minaj Over Ghostwriters Making Female Rappers Sound Like HerNicki believes that ghostwriters penning rhymes for female rappers first think, "What would Nicki Minaj say?"By Erika Marie
- MusicChris Brown Explains Why Ghostwriters Are Fine For R&B Singers, But Not RappersWhen asked why R&B singers are in the clear, Breezy answered, "It’s just like this: they can write it, who gon’ sing it like me?"By Erika Marie
- GramDrake Gets Petty After Troll Makes Ghostwriting Joke Involving AdonisDrake follows a man's wife on Instagram after he jokes that Adonis "prolly play with ghostwriters." By Aron A.
- MusicTalib Kweli Responds To Kanye West With Photos Of Ye's GhostwritersN.O.R.E., Malik Yusef, GLC, and more respond to Talib Kweli's "Kanye West Ghostwriter Appreciation Post."By Aron A.
- MusicKodak Black's Producer Airs Out Megan Thee Stallion After She Tweets "YB Better"Kodak Black's producer had something to say after Megan Thee Stallion's recent tweets. By Aron A.
- MusicJay-Z Invited EST Gee To The Studio & Told Him Not To Bring His GhostwriterEST Gee relives the moment when Jay-Z invited him to a studio session and cracked a joke about ghostwriters.By Joshua Robinson
- AnticsMeek Mill Jumps To B. Simone's Defense & Faces BacklashMeek Mill believes that B. Simone just did a little harmless finessing but Twitter quickly reminded him of his beef with Drake.By Aron A.
- BeefNicki Minaj Airs Out "Hip Hop Heads" Who Came For Her Writing AbilityNicki Minaj lists off songs that she's written to prove her haters wrong.By Alex Zidel
- MusicNicki Minaj Reflects On Her Twelve-Year, Ghostwriter-Free ReignPut some respect on Nicki Minaj's name. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicFunk Flex Comes For Drake's Neck: Reference Tracks, Pusha T Feud, & MoreFunk Flex was a little more direct this time around.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDrake Reportedly Dissed At BET Hip-Hop AwardsThe ghostwriting drama was apparently brought up at the ceremony.By Alex Zidel
- MusicKanye West Says Pardison Fontaine Wrote Nearly All Of "Violent Crimes"The most personal song on "Ye" has suddenly become a little less personal.By Alex Zidel
- MusicQuentin Miller Shades Drake & Says Wiz Khalifa's "Letterman" Was Stolen From Him: Report"Never doing anything with that guy again."By Alex Zidel
- MusicKodak Black Offers Scorching Opinion On Ghostwriters: "Can't Even Believe Y'all"Kodak Black takes issue with rappers who don't write their lyrics.By Alex Zidel
- MusicConsequence Confirms He Wrote This Memorable Bar On Kanye West's "Ye"One of the best lines from "All Mine" was written by Consequence.By Alex Zidel
- MusicQuentin Miller Stays Quiet On Drake & Pusha T Beef, Supports Both SidesQuentin Miller is remaining neutral on all things Drake & Pusha T.By Alex Zidel
- MusicNicki Minaj & YG Check Fan Who Asked If Eminem Wrote Her "Big Bank" VerseNicki is not having it with anybody questioning if she writes her own music.By Alex Zidel
- MusicBow Wow Reveals Ghostwriters He Has Worked With Over The YearsFrom T.I. & Jadakiss to Da Brat & Kurupt, Bow Wow reveals who has written for him over the years.By Alex Zidel
- MusicBoi-1da Counts Drake Among "The Greatest Songwriters Of All Time"Boi-1da addresses a pesky narrative about his frequent collaborator.By Mitch Findlay
- MusicAzealia Banks Takes More Shots At Cardi B In Scathing RantAzealia Banks fires back at Cardi B in a hateful rant. By Mitch Findlay