As the years progress, more artists become victims of leaks, and Latto is the latest. We often hear about an artist leaking their songs in defiance or because they want to focus attention on an upcoming project. However, this week, 130 of Latto’s songs poured into the internet, and people quickly began sharing the tracks throughout social media.

Many songs seem to be reference tracks that sparked conversations about writers. Fans heard Latto spitting bars on “Blick Blick,” Coi Leray and Nicki Minaj’s hit collab. Latto also gave her take on Bia’s “Whole Lotta Money,” leaving fans to speculate if Latto penned rhymes on the song.

Latto might tell you a joke but she’ll never tell you a lie pic.twitter.com/InQ3ZatstV — 𝐌𝐔𝐄𝐑𝐓𝐄୨୧ (@voodoomamita) November 22, 2022

Read More: Latto Trends After 130 Songs Leak

As Bia saw her name being mentioned in conversations, she posted receipts to show her pen game is intact. The rapper uploaded screenshots highlighting “Written By,” but she still faced off with the public. People tried convincing her that she could not write hooks, but she quickly put critics in their places.

“But Ntm on this bc I really don’t care who writes and who doesn’t,” Bia tweeted. “I only care about making the best song I can make.”

Later, Coi Leray emerged as she decided to clarify her opinions in a video. She gave a lengthy explanation of how the industry works and was steadfast that she is the only person responsible for her bars. She also emphasized that songs are created with teams and rarely materialize from only one person’s contributions.

Moreover, this controversy further highlights the previous online spat between Latto and Nicki Minaj. During the heated Twiter exchange, Latto told her former idol that she “heard a few of ur [reference] before they came out.”

“U forget WE ALL collab w the same w the same writers??” Latto wrote at the time. “Difference is I don’t deny it. The world seen me writing since 16 on national TV tho.”

