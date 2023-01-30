A massive song leak that caused Latto to trend across social media has received an official response from Coi Leray. In November, Latto was yet another artist who suffered a setback after a reported 130 songs leaked online. Nestled within was a reference track where Latto spit bars over Coi Leray and Nicki Minaj’s collaboration, “Blick Blick.”

Quickly, fans speculated on whether Latto was responsible for penning bars on the released version. In a new interview with Billboard, Leray addressed the controversy. “I had no clue that she cut that record,” she said.

The tea is Blick Blick was suppose to be latto n nicki but yk latto had a big mouth and lost her chance 👀 nicki gave it to coi pic.twitter.com/FH0KMVyTrT — blu (@NICKISZIP) November 21, 2022

After the songs leaked, Leray said that creating songs was a team effort. She emphasized the point with Billboard.

“I kinda look at it like a collab. It’s like if Gucci or Moncler wanted me on the cover wearing their stuff, and I like the stuff, then if I don’t like it, I don’t have to wear it. It’s the same thing with that song,” Coi added.

“If you play me a song and I think I could kill that s–t. I’ma businesswoman — not only am I talented, I’m also about my business. If that s–t’s a smash and I’m like, ‘All right cool, let’s do it,’ I have the option to change whatever I want in the song. I have the options to tweak or do whatever.”

Further, “Once you give me the song, you can’t tell me what to do. You could give me advice and I’ma cut it.”

The “No More Parties” rapper also addressed why the reference track had similar lyrics to the finalized version.

“Even when we did ‘Blick Blick,’ the hook was already cut and we did the verse together. That’s why the verses sound different,” said Leray. “I heard Latto’s version and the verses sound different but the hook was there.”

“A lot of great music hooks are written and I don’t know — it’s a formula. I’ve only been in the industry for four years, and now I’m at point where I feel like I’m breaking superstar status and I’m learning that formula. I’m gonna be at a point where I’m making those f–king songs for the biggest of the biggest just off the simple fact I learned the formula.”

Additionally, Leray adknowledged she learned this formula through collaborating with others. However, she made sure to add, “But if you put me in the studio with any one of these b–ches I swear they’re not seeing me in any way. They’re not coming out with no hit.”

“And I say that in the most humblest, friendliest, loving, and friendly competition way.”

