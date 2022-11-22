Latto is currently on high in her career following the success of “Big Energy.” The 23-year old star has garnered of slew of awards and nominations this year — including a Grammy nod for Best New Artist and Melodic Rap Performance.

On Monday, Latto’s name began to trend for different reasons. 130 of the rapper’s unreleased songs were leaked online. The packaged included multiple reference tracks demo’d by Latto before other artists got them. Fans noticed that several of the tracks featured rapper and songwriter London Jae. Jae was also trending on Twitter after fans discovered that he wrote BIA’s chart topping record, “Whole Lotta Money.”

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 24: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Latto performs onstage during the Daytime Stage at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival held at AREA15 on September 24, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

However, BIA dismissed claims that London penned the entire track. “No London jae wrote the hook,” she tweeted. “I wrote the pre and verse it’s not rocket science.” Latto’s song leaks comes weeks after her heated Twitter exchange with Nicki Minaj. During the social media spat, Nicki threatened to leaks some of the “It’s Givin’” rapper’s reference tracks.

But Latto wasn’t fazed. She admitted that although she has writers assist in her creative process, she writes too. “I’ll post em my got damn self,” she tweeted. “They’ll all tell u I WRITE TOO! I heard a few of ur refs before they came out too boo. U forgot WE ALL collab w the same writers?? Difference is I don’t deny it. The world seen me writing since 16 on national TV tho.”

I’ll post em my got damn self. They’ll all tell u I WRITE TOO! I heard a few of ur refs before they came out too boo. U forgot WE ALL collab w the same writers?? Difference is I don’t deny it. The world seen me writing since 16 on national TV tho ✍️🥴 https://t.co/cVcb0l5LN3 — BIG LATTO 🎰 (@Latto) October 14, 2022

One of the leaked tracks included Latto’s version of Coi Leray’s “Blick Blick,” featuring Minaj. The Barbz wasted no time mentioning their fave amid Latto’s reference tracks making their way online. “Unless a reference verse for Nicki Minaj’s “Blick Blick” drops, then Nicki wrote her sh**,” one fan wrote.

As for Latto, the Atlanta rapper is currently basking in the aftermath of her multiple AMA and Grammy Award nominations. Check out HNHH for the latest updates.

