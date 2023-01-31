Latto’s Used Panties Are Selling For Nearly $100,000
Latto’s worn panties nearly sold for $96K until eBay removed the listing.
Over the weekend, Latto got called out for wearing similar cheetah-print panties in two separate photos. However, the 777 rapper spat this claim back at the Internet troll last night after selling a used pair on eBay.
“Can’t afford new panties?” a fan wrote with side-by-side photos of Latto. The rapper quickly hit back, sarcastically writing, “Oh no, it’s the panty police.”
The response went viral and Latto later gave fans a tour of her underwear drawer. However, she leveled up her response when she listed a used pair of panties on eBay at 99 cents. “Latto’s everyday cheetah print panties. Used. As seen on Latto multiple times,” the description read.
Immediately, the number began to skyrocket from 99 cents to nearly reaching $100,000. However, eBay later removed the listing since it violated their terms.
Despite eBay blocking the bag, fans immediately praised Latto for flipping the situation into a positive.
One fan wrote, “The way she flipped and reversed the whole scenario. I have no choice but to Stan.”
Besides her hilarious dispute with Internet trolls, Billboard will honor the Clay County rapper at the 2023 Billboard Women In Music Awards. She will receive the Powerhouse Award. Billboard previously honored this award to Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa, and Doja Cat.
Additionally, she’s up for two awards at the Grammys this year for Best New Artist and Melodic Rap Performance categories.