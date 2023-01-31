Over the weekend, Latto got called out for wearing similar cheetah-print panties in two separate photos. However, the 777 rapper spat this claim back at the Internet troll last night after selling a used pair on eBay.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 24: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Latto performs onstage during the Daytime Stage at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival held at AREA15 on September 24, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

“Can’t afford new panties?” a fan wrote with side-by-side photos of Latto. The rapper quickly hit back, sarcastically writing, “Oh no, it’s the panty police.”

Oh no, it’s the panty police https://t.co/asz584q0jk — BIG LATTO 🍀🎰🍒 (@Latto) January 29, 2023

The response went viral and Latto later gave fans a tour of her underwear drawer. However, she leveled up her response when she listed a used pair of panties on eBay at 99 cents. “Latto’s everyday cheetah print panties. Used. As seen on Latto multiple times,” the description read.

Auction live on eBay since I can’t wear them twice 🥲 https://t.co/sTXXk7QZMy pic.twitter.com/q4D0PvilOM — BIG LATTO 🍀🎰🍒 (@Latto) January 31, 2023

Immediately, the number began to skyrocket from 99 cents to nearly reaching $100,000. However, eBay later removed the listing since it violated their terms.

Despite eBay blocking the bag, fans immediately praised Latto for flipping the situation into a positive.

One fan wrote, “The way she flipped and reversed the whole scenario. I have no choice but to Stan.”

The way she flipped and reversed the whole scenario. I have no choice but to Stan pic.twitter.com/Z7F8psNHjc — $Rowpil 😊 (@RowanSBP) January 31, 2023

Besides her hilarious dispute with Internet trolls, Billboard will honor the Clay County rapper at the 2023 Billboard Women In Music Awards. She will receive the Powerhouse Award. Billboard previously honored this award to Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa, and Doja Cat.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 26: Latto performs onstage during the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET)

Additionally, she’s up for two awards at the Grammys this year for Best New Artist and Melodic Rap Performance categories.