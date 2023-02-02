They tried to troll her over her underwear, but Latto almost turned it into a profitable venture. The internet doesn’t let entertainers breathe easy when it comes to posting to social media. Latto knows all too well about being the target of trolls who attempt to turn an innocent post into a viral moment. After someone recently tried to clown her for wearing the same pair of leopard print panties twice, the rapper decided to clap back.

“Oh no, it’s the panty police,” she tweeted. Later, Latto decided to auction off her panties on eBay. “Latto’s everyday cheetah print panties. Used. As seen on Latto multiple times,” the listing stated. The auction kicked off at 99 cents, and bids increased to almost $100K before the platform shut things down. According to eBay, the listing violated their hygiene policy.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA – NOVEMBER 07: Latto opens for Lizzo at Rogers Arena on November 07, 2022 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. (Photo by Andrew Chin/Getty Images)

However, the idea itself wasn’t lost on Latto’s manager, Cortez Bryant. A paparazzo caught up with Bryant as he made his way through an airport. Of course, they couldn’t help but ask him about Latto’s interrupted yet lucrative idea of selling her underwear. It’s something that Bryant laughed about considering for tour.

“Ay man, we got a song coming out called ‘Lottery,’ man,” said Bryant. “So, you hit the jackpot with something like that. I didn’t expect it to go to $95,000. We might have to put that, sell that as a piece of merchandise or something.”

Oh no, it’s the panty police https://t.co/asz584q0jk — BIG LATTO 🍀🎰🍒 (@Latto) January 29, 2023

Auction live on eBay since I can’t wear them twice 🥲 https://t.co/sTXXk7QZMy pic.twitter.com/q4D0PvilOM — BIG LATTO 🍀🎰🍒 (@Latto) January 31, 2023

Bryant doubled down that if people are so concerned about what the 777 hitmaker is wearing, then they can buy it for themselves as merchandise. “Panties at shows! First time ever in history of merchandise, ever,” he said. The manager did, however, make sure to say that this idea came from the cameraperson, not him.

It was noted that Latto made the listing for fun, and the intention wasn’t to actually make any money. According to Bryant, they never expected the eBay listing to blow up the way it did, and they were just as surprised by the feedback as the public was. Yet, you never know what kind of business opportunity lurks around the corner when someone offers to spend nearly $100K on your used underwear.

