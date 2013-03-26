cortez bryant
- Pop CultureLatto's Manager Jokes About Selling Her Panties On TourAfter eBay auction bids reached nearly $100k for a pair of the rapper's used underwear, there may be a new business venture on the horizon.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureLil Wayne Sued By Former Manager For $20 Million: ReportIn new documents, Ronald Sweeney states details regarding the Cash Money-Young Money legal beef from years ago.By Erika Marie
- MusicFormer Lil Wayne Manager Tez Bryant To Teach Course At Jackson State UniversityThe JSU alum will be teaching a Careers in Music course at his alma mater.By Dre D.
- Hip-Hop HistoryLil Wayne Wanted To Axe His Famous "F Is For Phenomenal" LyricLil Wayne wanted to change his iconic "Weezy F Baby and the F is for Phenomenal" lyric, says his longtime associate Cortez Bryant.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDrake Vs. Lil Wayne 2 Tour May Actually HappenLil Wayne's former manager Cortez Bryant teases a sequel to 2014's Drake Vs. Lil Wayne Tour.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Wayne's Lawyer Sues Mack Maine & Rapper's Former ManagerWeezy's lawyer believes Mack Maine and Cortez Bryant conspired to get him fired.By Alex Zidel
- MusicNicki Minaj Reportedly Cut Ties With Longtime ManagersNicki Minaj is searching for a new management team.By Aron A.
- MusicG-Money Has "No Hard Feelings" Towards J. Cole & Bryson Tiller Amid Lawsuit"I think that they both just got caught up in something..."By Chantilly Post
- MusicNY Judge Reverses Appeal Over Profits Of Drake's First 6 AlbumsDrake's first 6 albums are a hot topic in New York appellate courts.By Devin Ch
- SportsLil Wayne's Young Money Sports Signs Top NFL Draft Prospect DeAndre BakerDeAndre Baker is the latest signee to Young Money Sports.By Aron A.
- MusicLil Wayne Denies Birdman's Claim He Conspired To Take More From Drake's RoyaltiesLil Wayne might be off Cash Money, but his legal battle with Birdman continues.By Aron A.
- MusicBirdman Accuses Lil Wayne's Manager Of Creating A Shell Company To Profit Off DrakeIs the Lil Wayne/Birdman feud reigniting? By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicLil Wayne's "Dedication 6" Might Drop This MonthLil Wayne might have a mixtape for us this month. By Aron A.
- MusicLil Wayne Reportedly Has No Plans Of Slowing Down Following Latest SeizureAccording to Cortez Bryant, Lil Wayne is a "workaholic" and will keep things moving like always.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsCortez Bryant Details Why Cash Money Has Been Blocking Lil Wayne's "Carter V"Lil Wayne's manager, Cortez Bryant, tells the Rap Radar podcast about the events that led to the ongoing dispute between Wayne and Cash Money over "Tha Carter V." By Angus Walker
- NewsJas Prince Settles With Cash Money Over Drake RoyaltiesJas Prince settles with Cash Money in case involving $11 million in Drake royalties. By Angus Walker
- NewsJas Prince Requests $11 Million In Drake Royalties From Cash MoneyJas Prince, a.k.a. the guy that discovered Drake, is (still) coming for Cash Money.By Danny Schwartz
- Editor's PickLil Wayne's Manager Clarifies Jay Z Signing AnnouncementLil Wayne is not signed to Roc Nation.By Trevor Smith
- Editor's PickCortez Bryant Speaks On Lil Wayne Cash Money SituationWayne's longtime manager speaks on situation with Wayne and Cash Money. By Bruce Smith
- NewsLil Twist Blames Management Team For Holding Music BackLil Twist has called out his management team for holding his music back.By Trevor Smith
- NewsCortez Bryant Says Lil Wayne's "Tha Carter V" Not Dropping May 5thLil Wayne's manager Cortez Bryant says "Tha Carter V" will not drop on May 5th, and claims it's better than "Tha Carter III."By Rose Lilah
- NewsBirdman Talks "I Am Not A Human Being II", Says It Recalls "The Traditional Cash Money Sound"Wayne's manager, Cortez Bryant and Birman weigh in on Weezy's latest offering, indicating that the rapper has returned to his roots.By Trevor Smith