- NewsCurren$y Reveals Art For "Pilot Talk 3" [Update: Release Date Announced]The Jet Life general took to Instagram to debut possible album art, or at least a teaser image, for his 3rd instalment of "Pilot Talk."By Bruce Smith
- Original ContentTop Five Reasons Common Should Be In Your Top FiveWe give you five reasons you should add Common to your top five.By Bruce Smith
- NewsDeclineLil Durk teams up with Keef on "Decline".By Bruce Smith
- NewsSuper Blunt SundayRizzy provides a track for his fans to smoke to.By Bruce Smith
- NewsIDFWU (Remix)Rozay drops a verse on Sean's single "IDFWU".By Bruce Smith
- Music VideosFAT TREL "Rest in Peace" VideoMMG's Fat Trel releases a video for his latest track "Rest in Peace". By Bruce Smith
- NewsShorty K "Check A 100" VideoShorty K gives his track "Check a 100" visuals. By Bruce Smith
- Music VideosRaven Sorvino "Unbothered" VideoRaven Sorvino drops a new video for her track "Unbothered". By Bruce Smith
- NewsDo It Again (Remix)Finally Famous' Earlly Mac releases the remix to his track "Do It Again". By Bruce Smith
- NewsBricksFredo Santana leaks a new song via producer HurtBoyAG, "Bricks". By Bruce Smith
- Editor's PickBig Sean Announces Title For Upcoming Album [Update: "Dark Sky Paradise" Release Date Revealed]Big Sean takes to Instagram to announce the title of his follow up to "Hall of Fame".By Bruce Smith
- NewsGas UpG-Unit and T.R.U. come together as Young Buck drops "Gas Up" featuring Cap 1.By Bruce Smith
- NewsSkeme Releases Trailer For "Ingleworld 2"Inglewood's Skeme releases a trailer for "Ingleworld 2" via Instagram. By Bruce Smith
- Music VideosManolo Rose "Run Ricky, Run" VideoManolo Rose finally drops the video for his street anthem, "Run Ricky, Run". By Bruce Smith
- ReviewsReview: Joey Bada$$' "B4.DA.$$"Joey Bada$$ has dropped two solid solo mixtapes, but does his debut album live up to expectations? By Bruce Smith
- NewsWhen You KnowAzad Right drops a new track "When You Know". By Bruce Smith
- NewsDilla Day Coming To Los AngelesThe celebration of Dilla's life comes to Los Angeles. By Bruce Smith
- NewsRaekwon & Ghostface To Make Announcement At 2015 Sundance Film FestivalRae and Ghost to make big announcement at upcoming Sundance Film Festival. By Bruce Smith
- NewsNas "Not Surprised Cops Still Murdering People"In a recent interview with GQ, Nas says Eric Garner situation is "embarrassing to New York, and it's embarrassing to the country".By Bruce Smith
- NewsFranc Grams Feat. Craigy F "Down For Me" VideoFranc Grams drops a new video, "Down For Me" featuring Craigy F.By Bruce Smith
- NewsSunriseInternational Jones drops a new track, "Sunrise", produced by Cookin Soul. By Bruce Smith
- NewsDeep EndRoosh Williams drops a new track, "Deep End", featuring the legendary Houston emcee, Scarface.By Bruce Smith
- NewsU-God Feat. Jackpot Scotty Wotty, Gza "Heads Up" VideoU-God drops a video for his track "Heads Up" featuring Jackpot Scotty Wotty and Gza.By Bruce Smith
- NewsFreedomYoung Cypher drops his MLK inspired track, "Freedom".By Bruce Smith
- NewsChance The Rapper Helps Chicago Students Celebrate The Inaugural Get Schooled, Get Connected ChallengeChance the Rapper was on hand as Get Schooled gave money to Chicago schools and Community Based Organizations.By Bruce Smith
- NewsStream Lupe Fiasco's "Tetsuo & Youth"Stream Lupe Fiasco's latest album, "Tetsuo & Youth". By Bruce Smith
- NewsA$AP Ant Asks For People To Smile For Yams, Shoots Down Overdose Rumors [Update: Joey Fatts Denies Overdose Rumors Too]A$AP Ant squashes rumor's of A$AP Yams overdose. Says Yams would want people to live it up for him. By Bruce Smith
- NewsMadchild Feat. Demrick "Mental" VideoMadchild drops the video for his Demrick assisted track "Mental". By Bruce Smith