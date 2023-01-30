Latto has obviously never been one to let the internet dull her confidence. This weekend, the 777 hitmaker reminded haters of that while expertly clearing one of them on Twitter. On Sunday (January 29), account user @extraathique shared two curvaceous photos of the rap diva on social media, accusing her of outfit repeating.

For any normal person, sporting the same look generally isn’t questionable. For one of the most well-known up-and-coming lyricists, however, there’s far more pressure to keep your wardrobe looking fresh and fierce.

Latto performs onstage at Little Caesars Arena on October 06, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Legato/WireImage)

Interestingly, the photos the Twitter user is comparing don’t specifically find Latto donning the same threads. Still, she does tease a sneaky look at what appears to be the same pair of cheetah-print panties in both images. Apparently, wearing the same pair more than once is a carnal celebrity sin.

“Can’t afford new panties?” they asked the fashionista in the caption. It’s worth noting that they failed to officially tag her in the mean post. On the left, the Atlanta-based starlet wears a hot pink Juicy Couture sweatsuit. She looks in the bathroom mirror while a photographer captures her bodacious behind.

In the right image, Latto opted for a Canadian tuxedo look, sporting low-rise denim jeans with flashy pocket bling and a fur-trimmed cropped jacket as she looks back at the cameraman.

Oh no, it’s the panty police https://t.co/asz584q0jk — BIG LATTO 🍀🎰🍒 (@Latto) January 29, 2023

While she may not have been directly mentioned, the 24-year-old still got word of the hate and didn’t hesitate to clap back at the immature account.

“Oh no, it’s the panty police,” she drily wrote, earning upwards of 90K likes since yesterday afternoon.

Many are coming to Latto’s defence in the replies. “N*ggas really finna act like they ain’t ever washed and wore the same pair of draws before,” one person clapped back.

“Bruh there’s packs of like 12 or more you can get on Amazon that all look like that,” another pointed out. “@Latto is right and wants to stay that way,” someone else chimed in. “Continue to be normal. Your true supporters respect it. Don’t go broke to keep up with social media opinions.”

Niggas really finna act like they ain’t ever washed and wore the same pair of draws before. 🙄 — DaVinciii Uchiha (@VinciiiSensei) January 30, 2023

Bruh there's packs of like 12 or more you can get on Amazon that all look like that lol — Remixedcat the SYNTHESEXUAL catgod 😻😺💙💛🐾⭐⚡🌌 (@remixedcat) January 30, 2023

@Latto is rich and wants to stay that way. Continue to be normal. Your true supporters respect it. Don’t go broke to keep up with social media opinions. — Wealthy Savant (@savantmoore) January 30, 2023

Aside from the internet haters dissing her for getting sufficient wear out of her panties, Latto has also been keeping her fans entertained with new music. This past weekend, she dropped off a freestyle over SZA’s S.O.S. joint, “Smoking On My Ex Pack.”

Listen to that here, and check back later for more pop culture news updates.

