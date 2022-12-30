As the year comes to a close, there’s plenty to reflect back on – both good and bad. While some are presently looking back on 2022’s biggest pop culture events and breakups, we’ve decided to keep things light by celebrating the best-dressed stars whose outfits have caught our attention frequently over the last 12 months.

Following in the footsteps of 2021, our latest roundup features noteworthy looks from both men and women. However, this year, we’ve made things more fun by adding a category for couples, as well as honourable mentions who happen to fall outside of the “artist” label.

Kim Kardashian and Chicago West are seen on July 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

From new parents flexing their maternity/paternity style to recently divorced socialites finding their footing in the fashion world, we’ve got a little bit of everything to celebrate.

Keep scrolling to see our favourite looks for yourself. Additionally, read our roundup of 2022’s hottest R&B albums here.

Couples

Unsurprisingly, there’s no shortage of powerhouse couples dominating both the music and fashion sectors of the culture. While all of the artists on this list have undeniably great style on their own account, when they step out with their other half, heads can’t help but turn their way.

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky seen out for dinner in SoHo on January 22, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Robert Kamau/GC Images)

It’s long been known that Rih and A$AP Rocky are two of the most stylish celebrities in their own right. Put them together, though, and even the phrase “Fashion Killa” doesn’t begin to describe the impact they’ve had on the culture.

For her part, the Bad Gal spent the first half of 2022 showcasing her maternity style. While some women choose the comfort of oversized clothing during such a vulnerable time, she instead opted to wear revealing pieces and heels regularly, proving just how deep her confidence truly runs.

As he stepped into his role as a first-time father, Rocky also made plenty of waves with his unique style. From praising skirts on men as being “punk” to dishing out hundreds of thousands on a custom GRIM belt for himself, the New Yorker has never been one to hold back when it comes to expressing himself.

Asap Rocky and Rihanna are seen at the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2022/23 on February 25, 2022 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Gucci)

Barbadian singer Rihanna (L) and US rapper A$AP Rocky arrive for the world premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, on October 26, 2022. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Cardi B & Offset

Offset and Cardi B attend Cardi B Hosts Fashion Night Out on September 17, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)

Cardi B didn’t serve up her highly anticipated sophomore album in 2022. However, she didn’t serve several noteworthy looks, from her sultry Marge Simpson Halloween costume (which actually landed her in some trouble) to landing on the cover of Vogue Singapore.

Through it all, the mother of two has had her husband, Offset, alongside her. Though he was hit with a serious personal tragedy with the murder of his cousin, Takeoff, last month, he’s still put a brave face on and managed to look as put together as ever through it all.

Fingers crossed we get more music – perhaps even a collab – and even more bold outfits from them in the new year.

Offset and Cardi B arrive at E11EVEN Miami on December 1, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for E11EVEN)

Cardi B and Offset during Offset Hosts Wonderland on May 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Beyoncé & Jay-Z

2022 was an undeniably big year for Beyoncé in particular. The mother of three’s highly anticipated RENAISSANCE album arrived in the summer, and to this day, remains stuck in the heads of countless fans. As expected, the Lemonade hitmaker’s press run for the project was immaculately planned, consisting of glamorous gowns and gorgeous accessories.

In several of her celebratory Instagram posts, Queen B posed with her partner, Jay-Z. Interestingly, some of their couple photos were even snapped in front of an elevator similar to the one Hov and his wife’s sister previously fought in after the 2014 Met Gala.

Though the rapper has been more focused on his business endeavours than his music career as of late, his looks have still been as dapper as ever. Check out a few of our favourites in the carousels below.

Jhené Aiko & Big Sean

Rihanna’s maternity style was certainly the talk of the town, but she wasn’t the only pregnant starlet to put her bump on full display. Recently, Jhené Aiko and Big Sean welcomed their first child together, and their couple outfits undeniably gave Rocky and his girl a run for their money.

For the most part, the “Sativa” songstress personified the ethereal energy of a glowing angel. Many of her looks were complete with elaborate headpieces, and not unlike Rih, she wasn’t afraid to show some skin.

Sean Don has been eagerly expressing his excitement about being a first-time dad on social media. Now that baby Noah has finally arrived, the rapper continues to share his enthusiasm with the world, and he certainly isn’t letting his new job change the way that he dresses.

Halle Bailey & DDG

Actress/singer Halle Bailey and DDG arrive to attend the Roger Vivier Press day at Fondation Cino et Simone del Duca on September 29, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/Getty Images For Roger Vivier)

Most of the couples on this list have been together for some time now, and all of them share at least one child. However, we would be remiss not to shout out a newer, younger couple who have been showing out on red carpets together as well.

The Little Mermaid actress Halle Bailey and her boo DDG made their official red-carpet debut at the 2022 BET Awards in June. They wore coordinated all-black outfits, with the R&B star showing off her figure in a plunging neck clown complete with flirty hip cutouts.

Since then, we’ve also seen them together in Paris for fashion week, and, most recently, at the Avatar 2: The Way Of Water premiere earlier this month.

DDG and Halle Bailey attend the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic)

Halle Bailey and DDG attend 20th Century Studio’s “Avatar 2: The Way of Water” U.S. Premiere at Dolby Theatre on December 12, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Guys

After being cooped up in the house for several years, celebrities of both genders are more than relieved to be back on the red carpet showing off their designer duds again. Several men, in particular, made a bold impression this year, whether with their unique style, fly performance fits, or simply the consistency with which they delivered their impressive looks.

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner are seen on October 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

The end of 2021 was particularly tough for Travis Scott, with some speculating that he wouldn’t be able to make a comeback after the tumultuous disaster that was Astroworld Festival.

He’s since managed to prove any doubters wrong, though, and has poised himself to make an impressive musical return in the new year. Aside from his projects like Rodeo and Days Before Rodeo, the father of two is well known for having a keen eye for fashion – even if it’s previously been said that he jacked A$AP Rocky’s style.

When stepping out on his own he manages to command attention from all angles, and when he and baby mama Kylie Jenner hit the town, they know just how to compliment each other’s outfit of the night with their own. As he prepares to usher in the Utopia era, it’s likely we’ll only see more of Scott’s signature style in 2023.

Travis Scott attends Audemars Piguet 2022 Art Basel Event with Zack Bia on December 01, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Audemars Piguet)

Drake

Drake attends “Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert” at State Farm Arena on December 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Drake is used to being in the public eye – he has been one of the world’s most popular rappers for several years now, after all – but after dropping two major albums in the past six months, he’s been making headlines like never before.

As he enters his mid-30s the Canadian seems to be moving with increasing confidence. He’s never one to shy away from trying new hairstyles that often inspire many imitators (remember the impact of his Certified Lover Boy cut?), and whether he’s celebrating at a birthday party or sitting courtside with his son, Adonis, Drizzy always knows how to look the part.

What makes the Scorpion rapper’s style so distinct is usually his bold accessories. Most recently, he tapped celebrity jeweller Alex Moss to make him a chain from 42 engagement diamonds, for “all the times he almost proposed.”

Drake looks on at the end of the game between the Toronto Raptors and the Chicago Bull following their basketball game at the Scotiabank Arena on November 6, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

Machine Gun Kelly

Machine Gun Kelly arrives at E11EVEN Miami during Miami Art Week on December 4, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for E11EVEN)

His red carpet looks may not be your personal cup of tea, but you have to give Machine Gun Kelly props for always pushing boundaries in fashion. Since connecting with his fiancée, Megan Fox, the recording artist’s look has only elevated, with some of his most impressive fashion moments arriving in the last 12 months.

The Dirt actor and his future wife have been seen at events like the Casamigos Halloween party, where they channelled Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson, as well as the premiere of Colson Baker’s Life In Pink documentary. For the latter, they perfectly emulated their personalities, seemingly dressing in alternative Barbie-core.

Additionally, MGK made his long-awaited return to the rap game this year on EST Gee’s I Never Felt Nun album. Listeners were highly impressed by the 32-year-old’s work, and clearly, his collaborator was too as he gifted the Houston native with a custom chain to celebrate their success.

Megan Fox and Colson Baker “Machine Gun Kelly” attend “Machine Gun Kelly’s Life In Pink” premiere on June 27, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Kodak Black

Kodak Black attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

One thing about Kodak Black? He’s always going to kill it on the red carpet. This year, specifically, the Florida-born lyricist made his mark at the American Music Awards in a dashing plum-coloured suit. He paired the look with plenty of large chains and rings, as well as a pair of sleek black shoes.

The 2022 BET Awards is another event for which the 25-year-old went all out. Not only did he catch our attention with his bright green corduroy suit outside, but also put on an incredible performance that saw him debut more drip.

Even when he’s not on stage entertaining an audience, Yak manages to impress his fans with his fashion – and his antics. Just a few months ago, the “Silent Hill” collaborator posted a fit check, in which he aptly pointed out the ankle monitor on his leg.

Kodak Black attends the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage)

Kodak Black attends 42 D’or on October 29, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Diddy

Sean “Diddy” Combs attends the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic)

Diddy has had one hell of a year, and from the sounds of things, he’s only planning to achieve more success come January. The 53-year-old has had a number of huge moments as of late, from welcoming a new baby girl into his family to expertly cosplaying as the Joker on Halloween.

Even when he’s working, Sean Combs likes to do it in style. Lucky for him, his laborious efforts often take place at glamorous award shows, on TV sets, or at parties. When he hosted the Billboard Music Awards this summer, the father of seven got to show off a wardrobe’s worth of looks, all of which flattered him immensely.

Elsewhere, he’s often seen out with City Girl Yung Miami. The two aren’t officially an item, but they are great friends who love the look and taste of luxury.

Hello my friends, I’m the Joker. I’m highjacking Halloween! Hahahaha 🃏🖕🏿🎃 pic.twitter.com/LtggxdqkCR — LOVE (@Diddy) October 30, 2022

Sean Combs and Yung Miami attend 2nd Annual The Black Ball Quality Control’s CEO Pierre “Pee” Thomas Birthday Celebration at Fox Theater on June 1, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Gals

Of course, the women of the music industry had an abundance of fantastic fashion moments as well. From R&B darlings and rap divas to Australian-born blonde bombshells, this list is sure to give you all the inspiration you need to invest in your new dream wardrobe.

Iggy Azalea

She may have been ready to walk away from her music career last year, but 2022 saw Iggy Azalea triumphantly return to the stage and spotlight. The mother of one joined Pitbull on his North American tour, during which she flaunted her famous figure in some seriously iconic outfits.

When she wasn’t performing, the Australian could be found making major money moves elsewhere. Among her biggest wins recently is selling her portion of her music catalogue for an astounding eight figures. Additionally, she announced an album coming in 2023 that was expected to be executive produced by Tory Lanez, though that will likely change due to his recent incarceration.

Of the many female rappers out there, Azalea’s Instagram game is undeniably one of the best. Whether she’s sweating the summer away in sultry swimwear or supporting the Raiders in a letterman jacket, the 32-year-old is an expert at reflecting her attitude through her style.

Iggy Azalea performs during Pitbull’s “Can’t Stop Us Now” summer tour at Budweiser Stage on August 13, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Robert Okine/Getty Images)

Coi Leray

Coi Leray walks the runway at The Blonds fashion show during September 2022 New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Gallery at Spring Studios on September 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

In recent years, hip-hop has notoriously shown love to women with curves, or even fake bodies, while often leaving petite women in the dust. Thankfully, artists like Coi Leray are reminding the world that it’s not the time to sleep on slim girls.

Aside from sharing her debut Trendsetter album in the earlier half of 2022, the “Wasted” singer has also been seen at numerous fashion shows, sitting in the front row with stylish friends like La La Anthony and Saucy Santana.

The Boston native has never been one to shy away from posting a thirst trap, reminding her followers that curves aren’t always necessary to love the skin you’re in. Elsewhere, she was one of many famous faces who helped Kanye West out by modelling his YZY SHDZ.

Rapper Coi Leray speaks onstage during the 2022 Revolt Summit at 787 Windsor on September 24, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Megan Thee Stallion attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/Getty Images)

After a stressful few months, Megan Thee Stallion is likely feeling on top of the world now following Tory Lanez’s guilty verdict. Even with the trial looming in December all year long, the Houston native put on a brilliant show for every audience that came to see her this year.

Throughout the summer, Tina Snow let her nerd flag fly as she channelled Sailor Moon while taking the stage in Japan for the first time. Later, we saw her step out in a skimpy milkmaid costume while in Germany that had her man Pardison Fontaine publicly lusting over her.

Thee Stallion also seriously upped her Met Gala game this year, adorning herself in a gorgeous gold look designed by Jeremy Scott for Moschino. Other events that found her putting her most elegant foot forward include the Starz P-Valley premiere and the 64th annual Grammy awards.

Megan Thee Stallion attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Yung Miami

JT and Yung Miami of the City Girls attend 2nd Annual The Black Ball Quality Control’s CEO Pierre “Pee” Thomas Birthday Celebration at Fox Theater on June 1, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Yung Miami spent a large chunk of time this year shutting down haters criticizing her situationship with Diddy. Luckily for her, she managed to always look good doing it, whether turning up at a friend’s birthday party or turning up on stage with her partner in rhyme, JT.

Fans of the City Girl already know that she’s been making major moves while building her brand as of late. Not only did she launch her Caresha Please podcast, interviewing guests like G Herbo and Kevin Gates, but she also coined plenty of popular phrases, such as “real bad,” which she subsequently had spelt out on a thong she later flaunted on social media.

Even while mourning the late Takeoff at a star-studded ceremony in Atlanta, Miami wanted to make sure she looked her best. While stunting in a sultry black leather outfit, some were quick to criticize the Florida native for donning such attire to a sombre event. As always, though, she came in with a clap back for any trolls wasting their time with hate.

Yung Miami attends Casamigos at Tao Desert Daze presented by PrettyLittleThing at Cavallo Ranch on April 16, 2022 in Thermal, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Casamigos Tequila)

Doja Cat attends the A.W.A.K.E Mode Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 04, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Julien Hekimian/Getty Images)

The beauty of Doja Cat has always been how authentically herself she is, even after rising to fame. This year, in particular, the California native has been embracing out-of-the-box style and trying out completely unique new looks.

Aside from making waves over in Europe with her eccentric fashion week makeup for various runway shows, the Planet Her hitmaker has been keeping her Instagram followers entertained with various interesting eyebrow looks. Additionally, her shaved head earned her some backlash – and she even admitted to not feeling great about it at first – but she’s since grown used to the short style.

It was a relatively quiet year for Doja in terms of new music, though she has spent the last 12 months chiefly setting the tone for what audiences can expect from her upcoming era.

Doja Cat is seen during Paris Fashion Week – Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 – Day Five on September 30, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/GC Images)

Doja Cat attends the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Chloe Bailey

Chloe Bailey attends the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Chloe Bailey is yet another artist who failed to deliver a full-length project this year, but still managed to seriously impress in other ways. The Atlanta native’s Instagram feed is often filled with sultry photoshoot pictures – most recently she shared some festive Christmas photos, though other uploads from the past few months see her posing in looks from Jean Paul Gaultier and other renowned designers.

Outside of the social media world, the R&B vocalist also took to several stages to perform and entertain, crooning out hits like “Treat Me” and “Surprise,” both of which dropped earlier this year. Like so many other contenders on our list, her performance looks were nothing short of sexy, only further ensuring that all eyes stayed on her.

Walking a red carpet by yourself can be nerve-wracking. Luckily, Bailey had the company of her little sister, Halle, at many events this year. As they continue to step into womanhood, the duo’s public displays only become more glamorous.

Chloe Bailey Halle Bailey attend the 2022 Nickelodeon Kid’s Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on April 09, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Nickelodeon)

Latto

Latto attends Latto “Christmas In Clayco” at Carl Rhodenizer Recreation Center on December 18, 2022 in Jonesboro, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Another starlet we couldn’t help but give credit to while closing out 2022 is Latto. The 777 artist always comes prepared for the occasion. Whether she’s celebrating Christmas in Clayco in a flirtatious red and white Santa suit or turning up at 21 Savage’s Freaknik-themed birthday party, you can guarantee that she got the memo.

For her own birthday this year, the reality star went with an out-of-the-box look to celebrate. A professional makeup artist donned the entirety of her curvaceous figure in hot pink paint, leaving her resembling what can only be described as an “alien superstar.”

Another impressive thing about Latto is her ability to pull off virtually any style. From short blonde bobs to bright orange locks, there’s no hair colour that doesn’t look good on her. The same goes for makeup looks and outfits as well, as you’ll see from scrolling through her social media feeds.

Latto attends VOGUE World: New York on September 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Getty Images for Vogue)

Honourable Mentions

Seeing as the names of several socialites, models, and Instagram baddies frequently appear on our page, we would be remiss not to dedicate a category to them too. Those who fall under the “honourable mentions” section are well known within the culture (and may have even dated a rapper themselves in the past), but don’t make music themselves. Instead, they use their appearance, outfits, and influence to leave a mark on the world.

Lori Harvey

Lori Harvey arrives to Michael Kors fashion show at Highline Stages on September 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)

Lori Harvey broke the internet in the first half of 2022 after her split from Michael B. Jordan was revealed. Prior to that, the two made their red carpet debut at the Vanity Fair Oscars party, where the internet happily praised them as “couple goals.”

Since then, the Memphis native has been enjoying the single life, attending parties and events, posing for the camera, and of course, plenty of travelling and pilates. Her wardrobe for all of this has been undeniably immaculate, and this year in particular she’s been bolder than ever before with her fashion choices.

Though she spoke candidly about it being her time to shine as an individual during a recent Essence interview, Harvey has been making waves in the news this month after sparking romance rumours with Snowfall actor Damson Idris. In 2023, it’s entirely possible we could see the two in public together sporting some inspiring outfits.

Lori Harvey is seen in Battery Park City on September 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by THE HAPA BLONDE/GC Images)

Julia Fox

Julia Fox is seen on September 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

She started the year as Kanye West’s muse, and while that didn’t last, she’s still ending it as TikTok’s dream girl. Since rising to fame after appearing in Uncut Gems a few years ago, Julia Fox’s career continues to soar to new heights. While not everyone is a fan of her work, or her, she continues to boldly put her best foot forward and question societal norms.

Her and Ye’s whirlwind romance was short-lived, but he still bought her (and her friends) baby Birkin bags to celebrate her birthday. The gift was undeniably astounding, but seeing as the Italian-born creative has plenty of fashion connections of her own, she doesn’t need the rapper to shower her with luxury goods.

This year’s Milan Fashion Week in particular saw some great work from Fox, with the model attending various runway shows. Additionally, paparazzi snapped photos of her at NYFW, where her outfits were equally as polarizing.

Julia Fox attends the Diesel Fashion Show on September 21, 2022 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Diesel)

Kim Kardashian

Our final shoutout for their fashion endeavours this year goes to Kim Kardashian, who managed to look good on a regular basis, even throughout her chaotic divorce from Kanye West. Among her many public appearances this year, the family’s Dolce & Gabanna-styled trip to Italy for Kourtney and Travis Barker’s wedding remains a favourite.

Just a few months later, her SKIMS brand teamed up with the controversial fashion house, making its debut during Milan Fashion Week. She’s run several successful campaigns of her own this year, and even donned Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dress for the Met Gala.

While some are speculating that the Kardashian reign is coming to an end, Kim remains as poised as ever on her throne, ready to drop an Instagram thirst trap on her haters at any given moment.

Honoree Kim Kardashian attends the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 12, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Baby2Baby)