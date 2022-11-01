Despite the cheating rumours that unexpectedly plagued their family via Travis Scott’s alleged ex, Rojean Kar, last month, he and Kylie Jenner continue to put on a united front as they celebrated Halloween together with their two young children.

While the Houston-born performer was seen partying with a group of friends until 4 AM in Miami throughout his Halloweekend, when the actual holiday rolled around on Monday (October 31), he made sure to clear his schedule to spend the day with 4-year-old Stormi and her 8-month-old baby brother.

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Stormi and baby Webster all dressed up as angels for Halloween 🤍 pic.twitter.com/IGKVWSAH2z — TRAVIS SCOTT FANPAGE 🌵 (@dailytrvisxx) November 1, 2022

The reality starlet and her family stepped out in angel apparel, with Jenner sporting a designer look from the Acne Studios Spring/Summer 2023 collection, as Page Six notes.

In one of the snapshots shared on her Instagram Story, the Kylie Cosmetics founder and her man can be seen posing in the mirror, their youngest cradled in Scott’s arms while Stormi admires her reflection.

Aside from her angelic look, the 25-year-old also opted to share some spookier looks with her followers this Halloween – with a sultry twist, of course.

kylie as the bride of frankenstein wearing jean paul gaultier ss22 yeah she ate this look DOWN pic.twitter.com/qRcekv5bVx — paloma’s wife (@muglare) October 28, 2022

Jenner began by channelling the bride of Frankenstein for her first costume, adding a white streak to her jet-black hair and allowing Jean Paul Gaultier to dress her in creepy couture.

Not long after, the billionaire revealed her second costume of the weekend – Elvira: Mistress of the Dark, which earned her plenty of praise from her friends and fans alike.

Kylie Jenners second Elvira, mistress of darkness look for Halloween pic.twitter.com/gRrZ7wEtZ7 — Eboni🤍 (@VersaceVenus_) October 30, 2022

While Jenner’s Halloween efforts have certainly left many praising her creativity, they haven’t gone over without raising at least a bit of scandal – most notably amongst those who are accusing the California native of photoshopping her IG uploads.

“The editor needs to be fired man come on now,” one critic said of an image of the makeup mogul as Elvira.

Let us know which one of Kylie Jenner’s Halloween 2022 looks was your favourite down in the comments, and check back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

[Via] [Via]