Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott aren’t a pair who typically embrace PDA. In the early days of their relationship, we frequently caught glimpses of their life together on Instagram. Recent years have seen them embrace privacy more. However, they still step out for red-carpet events and celebrate some holidays in the public eye.

Unfortunately, in 2022, viral cheating rumours were stirring up trouble for them. A woman previously thought to be the rapper’s mistress put a telling behind-the-scenes photo on her IG Story . The father of two promptly denied any involvement, though Rojean Kar spilt plenty of tea about their relationship over the years on her own profile.

Even with all the drama, Jenner and Scott put on a united front. However, it seems they’re starting the new year on separate pages. Us Weekly reports that the pair didn’t spend this past holiday season together.

“Kylie and Travis are off again, they were supposed to spend the holidays together, but she went to Aspen to be with her family and friends up there,” the outlet’s source says. “This has happened so many times before, they’re known to be on again off again, but always remain friends and great co-parents.”

Some online sleuths were speculating about a potential separation after closely eyeing the makeup mogul’s TikTok page. In one video, her oldest child, Stormi, joins her for a sled ride. “We’re on a serious adventure right now,” Jenner tells the camera in the video from New Year’s Day.

The former couple’s most recent public appearance was in December in Miami. At the time, Scott performed alongside 50 Cent for an Art Basel party. The two got up close and personal for the cameras prior to his big performance.

After taking 2022 to recuperate from the previous year’s Astroworld Festival tragedy, the Houston native appears to be gearing up to focus on his career growth and new music in 2023.

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 02: Kylie Jenner attends as Travis Scott (L) and 50 Cent perform at Wayne & Cynthia Boich’s Art Basel Party on December 02, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images)

Before going their separate ways, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott dressed up with their children in adorable matching Halloween costumes. Check those out here, and visit our page later for more pop culture news updates.

[Via]