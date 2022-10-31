The scariest day of the year is upon us once again, though we’ve already had a weekend full of festive activities leading up to it to properly set the mood.

For the first time in several years, things have been feeling relatively normal around the world – this signified by the fact that celebrities were once again able to link up and celebrate Halloween at star-studded affairs, such as Megan Thee Stallion’s annual Hottieween get-together, attended by friends like Latto and Normani.

This year’s costumes are arguably some of the most creative we’ve seen in recent memory, ranging from recreations of classic childhood favourite cartoon characters like The Flinstones and Marge Simpson, to bolder looks, such as Kelly Rowland’s Catwoman or La La Anthony’s carnival attire.

Below we’ve put together a list of our favourite 2022 Halloween costumes (so far) – check them all out, and let us know who you think had the most impressive outfit of the weekend down in the comments.

Sexy

Though Halloween is traditionally thought of as the spookiest time of the year, every season a selection of stars will opt to go the more scandalous route instead, putting a salacious twist on one of their favourite pop culture figures. Among those who fell into this category in 2022 are the Jenner sisters, Kendall and Kylie, Megan Thee Stallion, and unsurprisingly, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly.

Kylie Jenners second Elvira, mistress of darkness look for Halloween pic.twitter.com/gRrZ7wEtZ7 — Eboni🤍 (@VersaceVenus_) October 30, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Fox (@meganfox) Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee

Megan Thee Stallion giving Halloween via Instagram! 👻 🩸 pic.twitter.com/NMtOVK6Dmz — MEGANZINE (@meganzine) October 30, 2022 Megan Thee Stallion at her Hottieween party

Spooky

The number of famous faces brave enough to step out in scary costumes this year was few and far between, but those that did absolutely killed it. While Tyga seemingly took a few notes from Playboi Carti with his killer-clown-inspired costume, Diddy went above and beyond with his recreation of Heath Ledger’s Joker from The Dark Knight film.

Silly

More than ever before, this year’s Halloween festivities look to have brought out the comedic antics in our favourite celebrities. From recreations of iconic mugshots to poking fun at large age gaps in their relationships, names like Monica, Billie Eilish, and Jesse Rutherford showed the world that they know how to have fun this past weekend.

Billie Eilish and boyfriend Jesse Rutherford dressed up together as a baby and an old man for Halloween. pic.twitter.com/6zLT9Z48Ho — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 31, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @franklinjonas Frankie Jonas and his GF as Joe Jonas and Taylor Swift

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Audra Duhamel (@audramari) Audra Mari and Josh Duhamel as Anna Nicole Smith and her husband

Slaying

One of the many perks of being an internet sensation is having a large budget to nail each and every one of your looks perfectly, complete with a professional photoshoot to share it with the world, of course. When October 31st rolls around, the most lavish of stars (such as Kim Kardashian, Keke Palmer, and Lori Harvey) spare no expense in putting their cleverly thought-out costumes together – whether they actually go out in them or not doesn’t matter, as long as they look good on the ‘gram, then the holiday was a success.