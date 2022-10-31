The scariest day of the year is upon us once again, though we’ve already had a weekend full of festive activities leading up to it to properly set the mood.

For the first time in several years, things have been feeling relatively normal around the world – this signified by the fact that celebrities were once again able to link up and celebrate Halloween at star-studded affairs, such as Megan Thee Stallion’s annual Hottieween get-together, attended by friends like Latto and Normani.

This year’s costumes are arguably some of the most creative we’ve seen in recent memory, ranging from recreations of classic childhood favourite cartoon characters like The Flinstones and Marge Simpson, to bolder looks, such as Kelly Rowland’s Catwoman or La La Anthony’s carnival attire.

Below we’ve put together a list of our favourite 2022 Halloween costumes (so far) – check them all out, and let us know who you think had the most impressive outfit of the weekend down in the comments.

Sexy

Though Halloween is traditionally thought of as the spookiest time of the year, every season a selection of stars will opt to go the more scandalous route instead, putting a salacious twist on one of their favourite pop culture figures. Among those who fell into this category in 2022 are the Jenner sisters, Kendall and Kylie, Megan Thee Stallion, and unsurprisingly, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee
Kelly Rowland as Catwoman
Megan Thee Stallion at her Hottieween party
Coi Leray as Alien Superstar
La La Anthony in Carnival attire
Princess Love as the Love Bunny
Chloe Bailey as Storm
Kendall Jenner as Jessie from Toy Story

Spooky

The number of famous faces brave enough to step out in scary costumes this year was few and far between, but those that did absolutely killed it. While Tyga seemingly took a few notes from Playboi Carti with his killer-clown-inspired costume, Diddy went above and beyond with his recreation of Heath Ledger’s Joker from The Dark Knight film.

Tyga as a killer clown
Diddy as Heath Ledger’s Joker
Diddy links up with Tyler, The Creator
Quavo as Ghost Rider

Silly

More than ever before, this year’s Halloween festivities look to have brought out the comedic antics in our favourite celebrities. From recreations of iconic mugshots to poking fun at large age gaps in their relationships, names like Monica, Billie Eilish, and Jesse Rutherford showed the world that they know how to have fun this past weekend.

Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns as Silk Sonic
Lizzo as Chrisean Rock
Tyga as ET
Kerry Washington as Lionel Richie
Lizzo as Marge Simpson
Janelle Monáe as Diva Plavalaguna from The Fifth Element
Frankie Jonas and his GF as Joe Jonas and Taylor Swift
Audra Mari and Josh Duhamel as Anna Nicole Smith and her husband
Monica as Lisa “LeftEye” Lopes

Slaying

One of the many perks of being an internet sensation is having a large budget to nail each and every one of your looks perfectly, complete with a professional photoshoot to share it with the world, of course. When October 31st rolls around, the most lavish of stars (such as Kim Kardashian, Keke Palmer, and Lori Harvey) spare no expense in putting their cleverly thought-out costumes together – whether they actually go out in them or not doesn’t matter, as long as they look good on the ‘gram, then the holiday was a success.

Kardashian-West kids as Aaliyah, Sade, Snoop Dogg, and Eazy-E
Lori Harvey as Beyoncé
Latto as the Corpse Bride
Halle Bailey and DDG as Avatars
Keke Palmer as Rapunzel
Kim Kardashian as Mystique
Shenseea and her son as Flinstones characters
Skai Jackson as Janet Jackson
Jordyn Woods as Diana Ross
Tink as Eve
Coco Jones as Isis from Bring It On
Karrueche Tran as Alien Superstar