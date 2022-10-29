It’s been nearly a year since Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly shared the news of their engagement with the world, and while they wait for their upcoming wedding, it sounds as though the Transformers actress is ready to start a family with her beau ASAP.

Earlier this week, the 36-year-old didn’t hesitate to gas up a photo dump that the rapper-turned-rocker uploaded to his own Instagram page, writing, “Never has anyone with better bone structure walked this Earth [heart eyes emoji]. Exquisitely, devastatingly handsome.”

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are seen on October 25, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

Of course, knowing the often provocative nature of their relationship, it’s not surprising that Fox’s compliments didn’t stop there. “And 6 foot 5? Kill me or get me pregnant. Those are the only options.”

Thousands of fans were quick to double-tap the salacious response to MGK’s uploads, and many others left heartwarming comments of their own, praising the father of one for his unique look, worn to this year’s Time 100 Gala.

With his platinum blonde hair pulled up into a bun on top of his head, Colson Baker wore a sheer, bedazzled corset top paired with latex shrug pants while his fiancée opted for a shiny copper-coloured dress that looked beautiful with her red hair.

Aside from their latest social media antics, Fox and her man have also been making Halloween-related headlines this weekend as they stepped out in costume as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee.

The couple was just one of the famous pairings spotted at Friday night’s Casamigos party – others in attendance included Paris Hilton, Wiz Khalifa, Tyga, David Spade, Taylor Lautner, Trevor Noah, Corey Gamble, and many more.

Check out Megan and MGK in costume below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

(L-R) Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend the Casamigos Halloween Party Returns in Beverly Hills on October 28, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Casamigos)

