Machine Gun Kelly
- StreetwearMegan Fox Miscarriage Details Surface In New Poetry Book, She & Machine Gun Kelly Had "Difficult" TimeFox says the loss of their unborn child was very difficult forth both her and Machine Gun Kelly.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsMegan Fox Sports A New Hair Color And Hairstyle In Latest PhotosMegan's got a fiery new look. By Zachary Horvath
- Pop CultureMegan Fox Shares Stunning New Bikini PicsMegan Fox treated fans to some stunning new pics.By Lavender Alexandria
- RelationshipsMachine Gun Kelly Punched During Date Night With Megan Fox, Bodyguard Takes Down Attacker: WatchA circulating video shows that Fox may have been caught up in the brawl between security and MGK's assailant.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureMachine Gun Kelly Punches Fan's Face During PerformanceMachine Gun Kelly was actually a fan of this particular fan.By Jake Lyda
- StreetwearMachine Gun Kelly & Daughter Casie Baker Attend Dolce & Gabbana's Milan Runway ShowHappy Father's Day weekend!By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureJack Harlow Responds To Machine Gun Kelly's "Renegade (Freestyle)" DissElsewhere in the new "Rap Radar" episode, Harlow discusses his acting debut in "White Men Can't Jump" and being praised by Kendrick Lamar.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsMegan Fox Attends Machine Gun Kelly's Berlin Concert After Halting Wedding PlansMGK took over the stage at the Waldbühne earlier this week.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsMegan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Wedding "Remains Halted"Megan Fox and MGK are reportedly attempting to reconcile, but progress is slow.By Ben Mock
- Original ContentWhy Is Machine Gun Kelly Beefing With Jack Harlow?Jack Harlow declared himself the "hardest white boy" since Eminem. MGK felt that title was unearned. Here's a look at everything to know about their beef. By Josh Megson
- MusicMachine Gun Kelly Disses Jack Harlow In New Cypher: WatchMGK's surprise drop comes shortly after Harlow compared himself to Eminem on his "Jackman" album last month.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureMGK And Rick Ross Star At Travis Kelce Music FestivalTravis Kelce put on a wild festival in Kansas CityBy Ben Mock
- LifeMachine Gun Kelly's Birthday Party Antics Cause Police Helicopter To Show Up: VideoWhile celebrating his 33rd this past weekend, Colson Baker brought out a flame thrower that landed him in some trouble.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsMegan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Are "More Connected Than Ever" After "Healing" Trip To HawaiiA baecation to the Big Island appears to have done wonders for the embattled couple.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsMegan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Dine In Hawaii Amid Breakup RumoursLate last month, sources gossiped that a reconciliation between the twin flames was looking "pretty unlikely."By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsMegan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly's Trust Issues May Lead To The Demise Of Their RelationshipSome insiders are saying that reconciliation is looking "pretty unlikely" at this point.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsMegan Fox & MGK Are Reportedly On A "Break," Pause Wedding PlansThis isn't a good look for the future of the hot and heavy romance between the engaged couple.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsMachine Gun Kelly And Megan Fox: Relationship TimelineA look into the relationship between MGK and Megan Fox.By Hanen Musa
- Pop CultureMachine Gun Kelly And Mod Sun Win Worst Director Razzies Award For "Good Mourning"Others honored with unflattering Razzies include Tom Hanks and Jared Leto.By Evelyn Meyer
- RelationshipsMachine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox Are In Daily Couples Therapy To Salvage Relatioship: ReportMegan Fox reportedly "wants to see what they can salvage" in their relationship. By Aron A.
- RelationshipsMegan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly "Still Not In A Good Place" As Actress Does Damage Control: ReportSince making her return to Instagram on Monday, the black-haired bombshell has been steadily shutting down cheating rumours.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsMegan Fox & Sophie Lloyd Show Love To Each Other Amid MGK Cheating AllegationsAfter briefly deleting her Instagram profile, the actress returned yesterday to dispel any rumours of infidelity.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsMegan Fox Denies Machine Gun Kelly Cheating Rumours During Instagram ReturnThe mother of three is urging curious fans to "let this story die" as she and Colson Baker continue to work through their issues.By Hayley Hynes