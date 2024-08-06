Machine Gun Kelly Divulges On His Rehab Journey

MGK is sober and much healthier.

Machine Gun Kelly guested on Bunnie XO's Dumb Blonde podcast on Monday. During their near two-hour conversation, they touched on a number of topics, including his rough childhood, issues with his mother, and why he left hip-hop to do rock instead. MGK also revealed that he has been sober for a year, having gone to rehab at the conclusion of his European tour for several substance-related issues.

"I'm completely sober from everything. I don't drink anymore. I haven't drank since last August," MGK revealed. The Cleveland artist says being sober has benefited his relationship with his daughter Casie. "I'm really happy when I'm clear and me and my daughter are having our conversations and I'm coming from a place of being centered and holding space for what a child needs from their parent," he added. "Both of my feet are on the ground and I'm unstoppable." MGK also recalled his daughter saying that she knew when he was high during their conversations, which was a wake-up call.

In March, Megan Fox confirmed her and MGK's engagement was off. During the recent interview, MGK admits his substance abuse had to do with the relationship ending. He also mentioned that Fox's disappointment in him not being able to get clean was part of the reason he went to rehab at all. The two have been in a relationship since 2020. Fox also sparked pregnancy rumors after her cameo in the video for MGK and Jelly Roll's song, "Lonely Road."