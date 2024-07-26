MGK's New Music Video Has Sparked Megan Fox Pregnancy Rumors

The couple likes to play with their public image.

MGK and Megan Fox are a celebrity couple in every sense of the phrase. They love the limelight, and using it to bolster their reputations as eccentrics. They really outdid themselves with MGK's new music video, though. The rapper and actress appear in the video for "Lonely Road," and they play a couple who are expecting their first child. Megan Fox can be seen sporting a very prominent baby bump throughout the video. Naturally, this has led to speculation that MGK and Fox are going to be starting a family in real life.

Pregnancy doesn't play a part in "Lonely Road" video so much as serve as the primary focus. MGK plays a criminal who gets locked up, and Fox visits him in prison after giving birth to their child. Naturally, fans have flocked to social media to theorize that the couple are covertly revealing their own pregnancy in the process. It's the sort of dramatic unveiling that MGK and Megan Fox would go for, but there's no proof to support these claims. For one, Fox has recently been seen in public, and does not have a baby bump. If the bump she was sporting in the music video was real, it would have been easily spotted by fans.

MGK And Megan Fox Previously Suffered A Miscarriage

It's also worth considering MGK and Fox's past. The couple suffered a miscarriage in 2023, and Fox detailed the devastating aftermath during an interview with People Magazine. "I’ve never been through anything like that in my life," she told the outlet. "I have three kids, so it was very difficult for both of us and it sent us on a very wild journey together and separately." Fox also wrote about the miscarriage in her memoir, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous. "I want to hold your hand / hear your laugh," she wrote in poem form. "But now / I have to say / goodbye.... As they rip you from my insides."

MGK also took the miscarriage to heart. The rapper wrote the song "Twin Flame" in honor of his unborn child. He confirmed the inspiration during a performance at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards. "[This is] for my wife," he said during the performance. "And this is for our unborn child." "Twin Flame" features the sound of a heartbeat in the instrumental, furthering the emotional devastation of the song. MGK has a daughter from a previous relationship, and Fox has three kids from an earlier marriage. If they are in fact expecting, then they will let the world known soon enough.