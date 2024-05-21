Machine Gun Kelly Brings Out A Classic Soulja Boy Dance For 2000s Night

2021 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 12: Machine Gun Kelly attends the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

He didn't seem to have any trouble remembering the steps.

Machine Gun Kelly has been around for quite a while now. His debut album Lace Up dropped more than a decade ago back in 2012. But even then he hasn't been around as long as Soulja Boy. The rapper pioneered the ringtone rap era in the 2000s with a string of viral hits. None were bigger than "Crank That" which spent seven weeks at the top spot on the Hot 100 in 2007. Part of the reason it was able to get so big in the first place was a massive dance craze that helped the song catch on.

During a recent appearance at a special 2000s night, MGK unpacked that very same dance in a video that's now making the rounds online. In the clip, the "My Ex's Best Friend" rapper is dressed like Soulja Boy himself in a classic baggy white t-shirt. Even funnier is that he absolutely nails the moves alongside a group of friends dancing with him. In the comments of the video, fans served up mixed reactions to the fact that the song is still so popular even amongst contemporary rappers. Check out the video of mgk's dance below.

Read More: Machine Gun Kelly Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The Rapper

Machine Gun Kelly Does Soulja Boy's Classic Dance

Earlier this year, Machine Gun Kelly shocked fans with his new tattoo. His fandom has kept a close eye on his variety of new ink for years. But his newest tattoo didn't just show off something new, but also cover up some of his older beloved work. He got an absolutely massive black out covering both of his arms and most of his chest. A few weeks later he took to Instagram to show fans the behind-the-scenes process of what it looked like assembling that extremely involved tat.

What do you think of Machine Gun Kelly nailing the dance to Soulja Boy's classic hit "Crank That?" Do you still have the steps of the dance memorized from when the song was at its peak of popularity? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Millyz Calls Out Machine Gun Kelly With New Diss

[Via]

Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.
