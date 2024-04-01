Machine Gun Kelly Takes Fans Behind The Scenes Of His Blackout Tattoo

The process for creating it looks exhaustive.

Back in February, Machine Gun Kelly briefly broke the internet when he revealed hit new tattoo. Rather than any particularly evocative piece of ink, he instead revealed that he had gotten a massive blackout of almost his entire arms and torso, covering up many of the tats that were already there. He got the chance to show it off in person just a few days later. That came when Drake invited MGK out to join him on stage during a show in the rapper's native Cleveland.

Now he's taking fans behind the scenes of the exhaustive process that resulted in his blackout tat. In the video he shows how many sessions he had to go through to get all of the ink on himself. Included in that is clips of the scaring and bleeding that resulted. It also features MGK describing it as the worst pain he's ever felt. He also reveals he used a hyperbolic oxygen chamber in an attempt to help the tattoo heal faster. In the comments though, fans still aren't enjoying the blackout. "Your old tattoos were iconic" one of the top comments on the post reads. Check out the full clip he shared recapping his journey with the tattoo below.

Machine Gun Kelly Shows Off His Blackout Tattoo

Over the weekend, MGK unveiled his new collaborative project with Trippie Redd. They teamed up for a 10-track, 30-minute EP called genre: sadboy. Since both artists have their fair share of haters, critics were taking shots at the project before it was even released.

One person they probably didn't expect to take aim at the project was one of the producers whose work was used on it. But Trippie ended up in a heated back and forth on Twitter with a producer who didn't seem to want his beat associated with MGK. What do you think of the video MGK shared showing off what he went through for his blackout tattoo? Do you think getting the blackout tat was a good idea? Let us know in the comment section below.

