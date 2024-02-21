Machine Gun Kelly's New Tattoo Has Fans Stunned

Machine Gun Kelly is one of the most notorious celebrity tattoo fans. The rapper-turned-punk rocker is famously covered in ink and fans are pretty familiar with a lot of the most notable works on his body. For many fans, the news that he's got some new ink was a pretty exciting promise but once they saw what he delivered many were absolutely stunned. Kelly appears to have gotten some of his old tats covered up, though he went about doing it in a way that surprised everyone.

New pictures of MGK show the massive black out of ink he got. Both of his arms and much of his upper torso is now completely covered in ink. Fans had a variety of reactions to the new photos. Some are suspecting that it could be an even longer wait until MGK shares more new music. "Well. I guess we aren’t getting an album unless he calls it blackout or something" one of the top replies reads. Others react with pure shock. "I have no words...." and "HE DID NOT" two more replies read. Check out the newly shared images and fan reactions to them below.

Machine Gun Kelly's New Ink

Machine Gun Kelly was present at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas earlier this month. He was there with his girlfriend Megan Fox and the pair even posed for a picture with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce during an after party for the game. The photo mostly went viral for Fox's look in it where many fans felt she looked completely unrecognizable.

It's been two years since Machine Gun Kelly dropped his last album. mainstream sellout dropped back in March of 2022 and had hits like "maybe" with Bring Me The Horizon and "emo girl" with Willow. What do you think of Machine Gun Kelly's new tattoo cover-up? Do you think he's rocking the look in the newly shared photos? Let us know in the comment section below.

