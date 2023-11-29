Machine Gun Kelly Makes Travis Kelce Hilarious Offer To Leave The Chiefs

Machine Gun Kelly has offered Travis Kelce $500,000 to leave the Chiefs and join the Cleveland Browns. “I’m sure you get asked this question behind closed doors a lot, but I would be remiss if due to the nature of our friendship and just as a Clevelander if I did not insert this question personally. I will give you $500,000 cash upon arrival just for shopping or whatever you want. As well as matching that same amount as a donation to both of our high schools — both Shaker Heights and Cleveland Heights — as well as everyday breakfast and coffee delivery from my restaurant, if you would just come home and put on these colors right here. Come on home, Trav! Come home, put these colors on and rock the city," MGK said while calling into New Heights.

Kelce is originally from Ohio, being born in Westlake and playing high school football in nearby Cleveland Heights. Furthermore, Kelce stayed in-state for college, playing four years at Cincinnati before leaving for the NFL. When responding to MGK's request, Kelce referred to the Browns as "the original dream". However, given that Kelce is currently in the middle of a $57 million contract with the Chiefs, it's unlikely that $500,000 is going to cut it.

Meanwhile, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell had said he is a big fan of the Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift romance due to the boost of attention it brought to the NFL. “It has connected more fans of Taylor’s and more fans of the NFL in some ways. To see that they have a connection, now they have a connection to our game and to Taylor. I think it’s great for the league to have that kind of attention. So we welcome it.”

Swift and Kelce have been dating for a little over two months, with the musical megastar becoming a regular fixture at Chiefs games. While the interest has since tapered off, her first appearances saw a massive influx of viewers to NFL games, especially among young women. Furthermore, the league has seen a major pop in its social and cultural profile thanks to the connection. Goodell's comments echo those of Magic Johnson, who said the league is "very happy" with the revenue uptick created by Swift.

