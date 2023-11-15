Travis Kelce To Perform Duet With Brother Jason On Eagles’ Christmas Album

Travis Kelce will reportedly feature on the upcoming charity Christmas album being released by the Eagles alongside his brother. The song, "Fairytale of Philadelphia", is a play on the Christmas classic, "Fairytale of New York" and comes with a video that depicts the brothers as claymation characters. "Philly, are we going to let a Chief steal the show? No way… But we are going to enjoy the newly reimagined single, Fairytale of Philadelphia by Jason & Travis Kelce," read the caption on a post sharing a teaser of the song.

A Philly Special Christmas is out November 15, with all proceeds going to local charities. It is a spiritual successor to last year's A Philly Christmas Special. That album raised over $1 million for charity. However, the Eagles are hoping to surpass that amount this year. Furthermore, the album features 10 tracks and is primarily composed of Eagles players.

Read More: Taylor Swift Supports Travis Kelce After He Breaks Chiefs Franchise Record

Patti LaBelle To Feature On Eagles Album

However, Travis Kelce isn't the only famous feature on the album. Patti LaBelle will also feature on A Philly Christmas Special. According to a reveal last week, LaBelle performing "This Christmas" alongside the Eagles' Australian-born offensive tackle, Jordan Mailata. In a clip shared by the team, Mailata admits to having stage fright. The former rugby player, who has been described as the team's best singer, completely freezes up around the Grammy winner in the behind-the-scenes footage. Last year, Jason Kelce complimented Mailata's singing while bashing his own. "What Jordan did, you could call singing. I'm very much just like a yeller in certain tones. There are some songs on there that I think are going to shock people, especially people who haven't heard Jordan Mailata sing," Kelce said.

Like last year's A Philly Special Christmas, the album is being produced by Charlie Hall, drummer for Philly rock band The War On Drugs. Furthermore, the album is once again being executive-produced by Connor Barwin. Barwin played three seasons with the Eagles in the 2010s.

Read More: Travis Kelce Declares “Kelce Halloween” After His Taylor Swift Romance Inspires Countless Costumes

[via]