Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift Love It Up In Argentina, Hot Dog Restaurant Trolls Jason Kelce

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift were spotted holding hands as they exited a restaurant at a Four Seasons Hotel in Buenos Aires. The brief video of the pair has gone viral on social media after being posted by ESPN reporter Tory Barron. Yesterday, after a week of speculation, Kelce was spotted landing in Argentina. The Chiefs tight end undertook the 13-hour flight from Kansas City to Buenos Aires. According to most travel sites, the journey involves flying from Kansas City to Houston and then taking a separate flight from Houston to Argentina. However, Kelce must have left the Patrick Mahomes-hosted gala he attended Thursday night almost immediately to make it to Argentina Friday afternoon.

Earlier in the week, Kelce had refused to confirm whether he would be joining Swift in South America. "I might just say f-ck it and just go somewhere nice, I don’t know. My skin’s getting real pale so I gotta go somewhere sunny," Travis said on New Heights when asked by his brother if he had plans for the Chiefs' bye week. When Travis added that he wanted to be "closer to the equator", Jason shot back with a "South of the equator?"

Jason Kelce Gets Trolled In Chicago

Meanwhile, Jason Kelce was welcomed as "Taylor's Boyfriend's Brother" when he visited The Weiners Circle in Chicago. The hot dog eatery incorporates "playful verbal abuse" as part of its service. The sign "welcoming" Kelce was later posted to Instagram by the restaurant with the caption "Mean (Weiner Circle's Version)" in yet another reference to Swift.

Furthermore, the Eagles center gave as good as he got. After the staffer made some playful comments about his brother, Jason gave a little trash talk of his own. “We need to get you on the field. Your mom looks like Michael Strahan," Kelce shot back at the waitress who had been razzing him. The brothers will actually meet on the field on November 20 for Monday Night Football. The Week 11 finale will serve as a rematch of the Super Bowl from earlier this year.

