Travis Kelce Spotted Landing In Argentina to Watch Taylor Swift Perform On The Eras Tour

After a week of speculation, Travis Kelce was spotted landing in Argentina. The Chiefs tight end undertook the 13-hour flight from Kansas City to Buenos Aires. According to most travel sites, the journey involves flying from Kansas City to Houston and then taking a separate flight from Houston to Argentina. However, Kelce must have left the Patrick Mahomes-hosted gala almost immediately to make it to Argentina today.

Earlier in the week, Kelce had refused to confirm whether he would be joining Swift in South America. "I might just say f-ck it and just go somewhere nice, I don’t know. My skin’s getting real pale so I gotta go somewhere sunny," Travis said on New Heights when asked by his brother if he had plans for the Chiefs' bye week. When Travis added that he wanted to be "closer to the equator", Jason shot back with a "South of the equator?"

Read More: Travis Kelce To Travel With Taylor Swift During Eras Tour International Leg

Eli Manning Approves Of Kelce Heading To Argentina

One person supporting Kelce's trip to Argentina is former Giants QB Eli Manning. “I think for him to travel, there’s nothing wrong with traveling, going somewhere. Hey, if he wants to go and support his girlfriend and see her play a concert, I’ve got no problem with that. I think that’s the idea. [The bye week] is the time to rest the body, rest the mind a little bit, recharge yourself to get ready for that second half of the season," Manning told PEOPLE.

Kelce did not attend the first Eras Tour show in Buenos Aires on November 9. Instead, Kelce was spotted in Kansas City, attending a gala for the foundation of his friend and quarterback, Patrick Mahomes. At the ceremony, Kelce was also honored after becoming the Chiefs' all-time leader in receiving yards this past weekend. Swift is performing in the Argentinian capital for another two days. Next week, she heads to Brazil. Kelce is unlikely to join her there due to Chiefs games on November 20 and 26.

Read More: Taylor Swift Fans Swarm Restaurant After Rumors That Singer Was There With Travis Kelce

[via]