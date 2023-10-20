Taylor Swift Fans Swarm Restaurant After Rumors That Singer Was There With Travis Kelce

The Elm Restaurant in New Canaan, Connecticut expected an unpleasant afternoon rush yesterday as the establishment was besieged by Taylor Swift fans. A popular fan account had announced on social media that the singer was eating at the restaurant along with boyfriend Travis Kelce and close friend Blake Lively. Hundreds of Swifties flocked to the restaurant, which was closed between its lunch and dinner services. Eventually, the fire department and several police officers arrived to break up the crowd.

However, it appears that the fan account's information was inaccurate. There was no evidence that the trio were dining there. Furthermore, it was later confirmed that Kelce was in Missouri at a Chiefs practice session, meaning there was no way that he was on a lunch date 1100 miles on the Eastern Seaboard. It's unclear if this was a deliberate hoax or just an overeager fan putting out some bad reporting.

In other Traylor news, Kelce is reportedly planning to spend his 2024 offseason on tour with Swift. According to Entertainment Tonight, Kelce will join Swift on the international leg of her Eras Tour next year. “Travis and Taylor are all in… [They] are very serious about their careers, and the two bond over that and want to show support for each other whenever they can," a source told the outlet. Furthermore, the source claims Kelce will travel with Swift to Brazil for her concerts from November 17-19. However, that feels unlikely given that Kelce has a marquee matchup against the Eagles on November 20.

However, it's definitely fair to assume that his plans include a majority of next year's tour dates. Swift kicks things off in Japan in February. Depending on how the Chiefs do this year, Kelce will be unlikely to attend as the Tokyo concerts coincide with the days in the run-up to the Super Bowl. However, the rest of the dates between late February and the start of Chiefs training camp in August should be wide open for Kelce to attend. That run of shows sees Swift tour both Asia and Europe.

