Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Got Handsy Backstage At SNL

Over the weekend, Saturday Night Live returned for its first new show since the end of the Writer's strike. The show was a pretty major affair featuring the return of former cast member Pete Davidson as host for the first time. It also featured one of the breakout stars in all of music this year Ice Spice making her debut as a performer on the show. Spice brought one of her friends along as well. During the VMAs last month, Taylor Swift took home a number of awards and was sitting next to Ice Spice all night. The pair collaborated on a remix of Swift's song "Karma" earlier this year.

Taylor was present for Spice's debut on SNL, even introducing the singer herself. Swift's new boyfriend Travis Kelce was there as well, making a surprise appearance during a skit about the singer. Now, a source opened up to Page Six about their behavior backstage during the show. More specifically that “they couldn’t keep their hands off of each other.” While another source described them as "touchy-feely" they were also described as "cute and very supportive of each other." Read the full statements below.

Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce At SNL

Taylor Swift was also present at Kelce's most recent football game. She's made a habit of attending the games and the cameras are always able to find her celebrating when Travis catches passes. She was present on Thursday to see the Chiefs beat the division-rival Broncos on Thursday Night Football.

Taylor also recently dropped her massively successful Eras Tour concert film. The movie broke box office records in its first weekend and had a star-studded premiere that featured an appearance from Beyonce. Bey just wrapped up her own pretty massive summer tour which is getting its own film later this year. What do you think of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's reported behavior behind the scenes at SNL? Let us know in the comment section below.

