Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Make Surprise “SNL” Cameos

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce made surprise cameos on the first post-strike episode of Saturday Night Live this weekend. The couple were spotted dining at Nobu before the episode, which was hosted by Pete Davidson and featured Ice Spice as the musical guest. Swift's appearance came during the musical guest segment when she appeared to introduce the performance by Ice Spice and Rema.

Meanwhile, Kelce made an appearance during a skit about his relationship with Swift. Appearing as himself, the skit was themed around an NFL broadcast trying not to talk about Taylor Swift. The episode was the first for the show since the end of the historic writer's strike last month. Davidson served as host, fulfilling the gig that was canceled in May just after the writer's strike began. Meanwhile, Ice Spice teamed up with Rema to perform their hit "Pretty Girl". Overall, it was a fairly strong return for the show, which also commented on other pop culture moments such as Deion Sanders.

Swift & Kelce Spending The Weekend Together

An impromptu trip to New York and Studio 8H was all part of Swift and Kelce's big weekend together. The news that they would do so broke after Swift attended Thursday night's Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium. Multiple sources told TMZ that the pair will be chilling for the rest of the weekend given that Kelce won't be playing on Sunday night. Furthermore, the pair were spotted driving after the game in Kelce's car.

After missing the Chiefs win in Minnesota last week, Swift returned to the stands at Arrowhead. It marked her third appearance at a game this season and her second at the Chiefs' home stadium. Now on a five-game roll, the Chiefs are 3-0 with Swift in attendance. There was less focus on Swift during the Broncos game, despite the NFL previously defending its position to feature prominently in its content in previous weeks.

