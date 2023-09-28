traylor
- RelationshipsTaylor Swift & Travis Kelce Spark Baby Name BoomSearches for the couple's names have spiked in recent months.By Ben Mock
- SportsTravis Kelce Is Planning "Something Special" For Taylor Swift's BirthdaySwift turns 34 next week.By Ben Mock
- SportsTravis Kelce Jersey Sells For $37K At Auction Amid Taylor Swift RomanceThe sale is a record for a game-worn Kelce item.By Ben Mock
- SportsTaylor Swift Finally Reveals How Travis Kelce Relationship BeganSwift revealed that she and Kelce were already a couple by the time she attended her first Chiefs game.By Ben Mock
- SportsTravis Kelce & Taylor Swift Love It Up In Argentina, Hot Dog Restaurant Trolls Jason KelceKelce & Swift enjoyed dinner together while Jason's food came with a side of roasts.By Ben Mock
- SportsRob Gronkowski Wants Less Taylor Swift During NFL BroadcastsGronk wants less Swift, more football.By Ben Mock
- SportsJason Kelce Questions Level Of Media Attention About His Brother's Relationship With Taylor SwiftThe Traylor attention is reaching a fever pitch.By Ben Mock
- RelationshipsTaylor Swift Fans Swarm Restaurant After Rumors That Singer Was There With Travis KelceThere's no evidence that Swift was at the Connecticut eatery, while Kelce was at practice in Missouri.By Ben Mock
- RelationshipsTaylor Swift & Travis Kelce Make Surprise "SNL" CameosSwift helped announce the musical guest while Kelce appeared in a Traylor-themed skit.By Ben Mock
- RelationshipsTaylor Swift And Travis Kelce To Spend The Weekend Together After Thursday Night Football AppearanceTraylor will have a couple days together thanks to the Chiefs playing Thursday night.By Ben Mock
- SportsDonna Kelce Speaks On Traylor, Reveals Favorite Taylor Swift SongsMomma Kelce is a big Swiftie.By Ben Mock
- SportsTaylor Swift Content Focus Defended By NFLThe league said it was merely reacting to a "pop culture moment."By Ben Mock
- SportsTravis Kelce Asks NFL To Ease Up On Taylor Swift ContentKelce said the league is "overdoing it a little bit"By Ben Mock
- SportsTravis Kelce "Smitten" With Taylor Swift As Pair Continue Seeing Each OtherThe two appear pretty fond of each other.By Ben Mock
- RelationshipsDonald Trump Doubts Longevity Of Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce RomanceTrump is a former Swiftie.By Ben Mock
- SportsChris Christie Tries Fundraising With Traylor MemeThe GOP candidate tried to get on the hype train of the new couple.By Ben Mock