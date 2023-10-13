Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce To Spend The Weekend Together After Thursday Night Football Appearance

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will reportedly spend the entire weekend together after Swift attended Thursday night's game at Arrowhead Stadium. Multiple sources told TMZ that the pair will be chilling for the rest of the weekend given that Kelce won't be playing on Sunday night. Furthermore, the pair were spotted driving after the game in Kelce's car.

After missing the Chiefs win in Minnesota last week, Swift returned to the stands at Arrowhead. It marked her third appearance at a game this season and her second at the Chiefs' home stadium. Now on a five-game roll, the Chiefs are 3-0 with Swift in attendance. There was less focus on Swift during the Broncos game, despite the NFL previously defending its position to feature prominently in its content in previous weeks.

Read More: Caitlin Clark Invites Taylor Swift To Hawkeyes Exhibition Game

Taylor Swift Parties With Brittany Mahomes During Chiefs Win

Meanwhile, Swift had a new bestie during the Chiefs game on Thursday night - Brittany Mahomes. The two football WAGs were seen living it up alongside Donna Kelce in a private box at Arrowhead Stadium. It was a great night for Swift as her boyfriend, tight end Travis Kelce, was perhaps the standout performer in an otherwise lackluster game. Kelce went 9-for-9 on targets for 124 yards in the 19-8 Chiefs win. Patrick Mahomes threw for over 300 yards but only found the end zone once.

Despite the win, the Chiefs were also willing to admit there was room for improvement. "I thought we did a great job of staying patient, getting the ball down the field, but in this league, three points and seven points is just such a big difference, and so I think if we found a way to execute in the red zone and score those touchdowns, we'd come away feeling great. Since we didn't, we have a lot of room to improve, and so that's just something that we've got to continue to work on. It's just putting a full game together. Let's put a full game together and see what we can do," Mahomes said after the game.

Read More: Beyonce Shows Up For Taylor Swift’s Concert Film Premiere

[via]