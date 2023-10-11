Caitlin Clark Invites Taylor Swift To Hawkeyes Exhibition Game

Caitlin Clark has extended an invitation to Taylor Swift to attend the Crossover at Kinnick exhibition game between Iowa and DePaul this weekend. “Breaking news, we haven’t," Clark told NCAA.com when asked if they had been able to arrange a musical guest for the event. “Taylor Swift. I don’t think that’s on her bucket list right now," Clark continued when asked who her dream pick would be. Of course, Swift has been making all sorts of football headlines thanks to her recently revealed relationship with Travis Kelce. Swift didn't attend the Chiefs win in Minnesota this past weekend. However, maybe the best women's basketball player at the college level can convince her to make the trip to Iowa?

Regardless of whether Swift shows up, Clark is excited to make history. 50,000 fans are expected to attend the outdoor game at the school's football stadium. “Obviously a super historic event that probably will only happen once. I’ve been checking the weather, 30-day forecasts. Are those something you should trust? I don’t know, but it looks good. I’m super excited. It can’t come fast enough. I hope to continue to show people this is something you should continue to watch,” she said. “And not only watch Iowa women’s basketball, there’s tremendous basketball all across the country. It’s been that way for a while, I’m glad they’re just catching on. I hope they stay," Clarke said.

Clark Uncertain About WNBA Declaration

Meanwhile, Clark, the consensus #1 pick for the WNBA draft next year, is still unsure about the future holds for her. "I'm going to know when I need to know. I think it's very similar to my college decision. It's like I'm in the recruiting process again. It's really not something I think about every day or let weigh on me. I'm focused on helping this team be the best they can be. The biggest thing is I'm just going to trust my gut. I'm not going to do a lot of research on what's better. I'm going to trust my gut and go with that," Clark told ESPN last week.

Clark, who turns 22 in February 2024, is part of the final class of players who can declare for a fifth year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She has been one of the best, if not the best, players in women's college basketball during her time at Iowa. She won National Player of the Year last year and was second in scoring average as well as first in assists and made threes. Players have until 48 hours after their final game of the season to declare for the draft.

