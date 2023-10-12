Beyonce Shows Up For Taylor Swift’s Concert Film Premiere

Beyonce and Taylor linked up for Swift’s film premiere.

BYLavender Alexandria
Beyonce Shows Up For Taylor Swift’s Concert Film Premiere

Beyonce and Taylor Swift have had a sort of silent rivalry over the past few months. They've both been hitting numerous North American stops on their respective tours. The "Eras" and Renaissance tours have worked in tandem with Drake's "It's All A Blur" tour to give fans plenty of major shows to enjoy all summer long. Now Bey and Taylor's tours have wrapped up and they both made the same move in the way of their conclusions.

Each of the superstars will be releasing a concert film recapping moments from their mega-tours. The announcement and release of Taylor's movie came first and the premiere of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour took place last night. Despite quietly competing on tour this year, Bey and Taylor once again proved that there is nothing but love between them. Queen B herself showed up for the film's premiere and pictures of her and Taylor are making the rounds online. Swift herself shared a picture of the two together with a caption that praised Bey. "I'm so glad I'll never know what my life would've been like without @beyonce's influence" she begins her caption. Check out the entire post below.

Read More: Britney Spears Dances In Cheetah Print Thong To Beyonce While Asking Jay-Z To Collab

Beyonce Attends Taylor Swift's Concert Film Premiere

In the comments of the post there's even more love for Bey. "All your faves look up to Beyoncé… the end," one of the top comments on the post reads. That sentiment runs throughout the comment section where fans agree that Bey's influence runs deep and even the biggest celebrities consider themselves fans of the music legend.

A few days ago Beyonce made another post-Renaissance tour move. She announced the newest Ivy Park line, her fashion brand's last collaboration with Adidas. Not a whole lot is known about it yet, but it's expected to arrive very soon. What do you think of Beyonce in attendance at the premiere for Taylor Swift's concert film? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Beyonce Fans Guess How Her Concert Movie Will Begin

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Charlotte, North Carolina. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Jess Williamson. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.