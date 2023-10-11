Beyonce Fans Guess How Her Concert Movie Will Begin

Queen Bey's concert movie, Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé, is just over a month and a half away from release. HNHH found out the news just about a week ago on October 2 that a trailer for the film was dropped. Like some motion pictures that are about a tour, they can be played in specific chains. For example, Travis Scott did a similar thing with CIRCUS MAXIMUS. That could only be seen in AMC theaters and at first, that was the case for Beyoncé. However, Regal and and Cinemark are joining in on what should be a box office smash.

Beyoncé will be pushing it out to these chains on December 1. Previously, we also mentioned how it will compare to the sales of Taylor Swift's product. However, with Swifties now getting involved with the NFL, the film might be untouchable. That is crazy to say since it is Beyoncé, but only time will tell. But, the icon's entertainment studio is trying to build hype, so maybe that will help some.

Beyonce's Entertainment Company Gets Her Fans Talking

Parkwood Entertainment's tweet above wants to get some discussion going. They sent out a question to the Beyhive, asking, "Predictions on the opening scene?" They received plenty of responses to go through and here are a few. Uproxx shared some, with one person saying, "But yes it starts off with Bey expressing her gratitude being back on the stage and how much she misses the BeyHive then it Fades black with the opening credits and in the background "Ladies and gentlemen… Beyoncé." Another says, "Her after the last day of filming, then rewinds back to how the concept of the album/tour started." It is an interesting question, so we will extend to you guys too.

What are your initial thoughts on Beyoncé's fans making predictions on the opening moments of her concert film? Do you think Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé will be a success or a flop? How do you believe the beginning of the movie will go? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Beyoncé, as well as everything else around the music world.

