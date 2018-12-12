discussion
- MusicKanye West Challenges Notions Of Race At Listening Party: "We're Not Black, We're Indian"Kanye is not one to shy away from sharing his opinion.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicJoe Budden Trashes NBA YoungBoy: WatchThe Slaughterhouse rapper said that YB is "horrible," and that labels are starting to regret their decision to push his music.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureBeyonce Fans Guess How Her Concert Movie Will BeginWhat are your predictions?By Zachary Horvath
- RelationshipsAdam 22 & Lena The Plug Talk About Her Recent Sex TapeThe married couple discussed Lena's recent film with another adult actor.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureKeke Palmer Drama Discussion Drags Chance The Rapper Into The FrayDo you agree that double standards are at play here?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsJada Pinkett & Will Smith Discuss August Alsina Affair On "Red Table Talk"Jada Pinkett and Will Smith gave some much-needed context to August Alsina's recent allegations.By Alexander Cole
- PoliticsDaBaby Talks Systemic Racism & Police Reform During "Black Lives Been Mattered"DaBaby talked police reform, systemic racism, and the impact of the Black Lives Matter movement during a public discussion in his hometown of Charlotte.By Lynn S.
- PoliticsDaBaby To Hold "Black Lives Been Mattered" Public Discussion In CharlotteDaBaby is holding a public discussion with city officials in Charlotte about police reform and systemic racism titled "Black Lives Been Mattered."By Lynn S.
- PoliticsCardi B Goes Live With Bernie Sanders To Discuss The Election & CoronavirusCardi B had a chat with former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders on Instagram live about Trump, Biden, the current global health crisis, and more.By Lynn S.
- TVJussie Smollett May Return To "Empire" For Sixth & Final SeasonEmpire may welcome back Jussie Smollett for the sake of consistency in the show.By Chantilly Post
- MusicWATCH: E-40 Is KXNG Crooked's Latest Guest On "Crook's Corner"The duo talked about the impact of the Bay Area on Hip Hop.By Aida C.
- Original ContentIs Joe Budden Right About Kanye West's "Sunday Service"?Aggrieved by Kanye West's latest attempt to intermingle faith with financial gain at Coachella, could Joe Budden have uncovered 'Ye's grand plan?By Robert Blair
- EntertainmentMichael Jackson's Estate Is Considering Suing "Leaving Neverland" Director Dan ReedMichael Jackson's co-executor says they might target Dan Reed next.By Devin Ch
- MusicCardi B Worried Kulture Will Forget Her Due To Busy Schedule: "It's Very Hard"Cardi B's hard work leaves her missing her baby. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentIdris Elba Might Replace Will Smith In "Suicide Squad" Sequel: ReportIdris Elba is reportedly in talks to replace Will Smith as Deadshot.By Aron A.
- SportsAndre Iguodala Labels Steph Curry "Second-Best Point Guard Ever"Andre Iguodala was in a gratuitous mood following the Warriors' victory over the Sixers last night.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentSteve Harvey Regrets One Part Of His Controversial Discussion With Mo'NiqueHe says he "misspoke."By Zaynab
- MusicNicki Minaj Teases Pregnancy Talk With Tummy-Rubbing BoyfriendA baby will be placed in her tummy because he said so.By Zaynab
- Music50 Cent Questions Dapper Dan's Gucci Integrity: "You Are A Black Man First"50 Cent tells Dapper Dan to play his position.By Devin Ch
- Original ContentThe R&B Thug: Jeremih, Ty Dolla $ign & More Provide The Answer To Clingy LoveA new breed of R&B singers comes to the fore just as the King-Queen discussions hit a snag, and Valentine's Day rears its head.By Devin Ch
- MusicNick Cannon Discusses White Women As Symbols Of "Success" For Black MenHe dives into controversial topics with Rizza Islam.By Zaynab
- EntertainmentJada Smith Postpones "Surviving R. Kelly" Discussion For "Red Table Talk" EpisodeJada's planning an informative "Red Table Talk" episode. By Chantilly Post
- MusicR. Kelly Shuts Down "King Of R&B Debate" In 3 WordsHe lets his fans speak from themselves.By Zaynab