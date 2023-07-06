Some of the spiciest pop culture drama this week is what’s going on between Keke Palmer and her boyfriend Darius Jackson. For those unaware, the Internet stormed on Jackson after he expressed disapproval of Palmer wearing a slightly revealing outfit to Usher’s concert- and many think that he was jealous of him serenading her. Of course, like with any public drama between celebrities, people from every corner stepped in to give their take. In the process, people who called out double standards in this case actually brought up Chance The Rapper, referencing a viral video of him from not too long ago. According to these proponents, social media was happy to bash on Chance but let Keke do something similar.

However, when you really compare the two instances, it’s clear that Keke Palmer has much less to explain on her end than Chance. Moreover, someone filmed the Chicago rapper grinding with a woman that isn’t his wife at a festival, which many took issue with. Still, it’s not like it was complete backlash, as plenty of users still defended it as just harmless fun that we don’t even know if his wife approves of. Regardless, it seems like a stretch to compare an act to a dress, especially when its public nature wasn’t prompted by the couple itself as Jackson did in this case.

Read More: Darius Jackson Criticizes Keke Palmer’s Concert Attire: “I Have Standards”

Chance The Rapper Video Gets Compared To Keke Palmer Situation

You wanna know what's funny?



I don't want to be that person, but remember when the roles were reversed with Chance the Rapper?



They were bashing him but check out the QRT when the roles reversed, but double standards I guess. 😭🤷🏽‍♀️ https://t.co/w90Dtdy2yR pic.twitter.com/zo38UH5ATt — ¥|Mid-Calorie Fit Nurse|€ (@Trainlikedime) July 5, 2023

“If I remember correctly, everybody was calling out Chance the Rapper for letting a lady dance on him at Carnival,” one user tweeted about the Keke Palmer situation. “But not many are calling out our Beloved for dancing on Usher, basically doing the same thing as Chance but in reverse. He should’ve straight called her out on this because we all know the outfit wasn’t the real reason for him calling her out. Also should’ve did it behind closed doors. It is what it is though. We can’t be so deep in other people’s relationships when it’s not our business.”

Meanwhile, Chance is far from the first celebrity that users dragged into this mess. Jacquees wants to stay out of it, whereas Usher had a short and cheeky response. Overall, it seems that the moral of this story is to keep relationship stuff to yourself, and to not make a scene online. Come back to HNHH for the latest updates on Keke Palmer and Chance The Rapper.

Read More: Keke Palmer Breaks Silence After Her Boyfriend Shames Her Outfit Choice

[via]