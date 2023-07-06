While sometimes it can be warranted, it’s never a pleasant sight to see couples airing out dirty laundry in public when it should be a private affair. Moreover, that’s exactly the situation Keke Palmer found herself in with her boyfriend, fitness instructor Darius Jackson. For those unaware, it all started when the multi-hyphenate entertainer went to an Usher concert with her friends, and the R&B star even serenaded her in the stands. However, Jackson had a problem with that, as he took to Twitter to voice his frustrations with her outfit in particular. When he pointed out that Palmer is a mother and shouldn’t be putting herself out there like that, a lot of people blasted him for holding her to that standard and only seeing her as a maternal figure now that has to look and dress in a certain conservative way.

“It’s the outfit tho… you a mom,” Darius Jackson tweeted concerning Keke Palmer. “We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is. This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case.” Some people called him a hypocrite, since he posted boxer-clad thirst trap on his Instagram and filmed her twerking, so this is all a bit murky.

Read More: Darius Jackson Films Keke Palmer’s Twerking Booty For Instagram, Thanks Their Son For “Transforming” Her Body

The Keke Palmer Video That Got Darius Jackson Heated

Usher serenades Keke Palmer 😍✨ pic.twitter.com/xbMFlXu7FF — RNB RADAR (@RNB_RADAR) July 5, 2023

After people told him he’s a hater, Keke Palmer finally spoke out- but not about Darius Jackson’s comments. “I wish I had taken more pictures but we were running late!” she wrote. “I am telling y’all right now, if you haven’t seen @usher YOU MUST GO!! HE WAS SO FABULOUS!! Giving theater, Atlanta downnn, tips and tricks and just absolutely iconic. I was truly inspired as a performer. I whooped some a** in spades too! Where is that pic of us all together with the King himself??”

Meanwhile, all this commotion caused the fitness instructor to shut down both of his social media accounts. As such, all the evidence that exists of his words as of writing this article are screenshots of the tweets. Maybe we’ll see the Nope star address this situation in the future, but it’s also entirely true that they should patch things up between themselves before taking it online. After all, this could all be a big question of insecurity at the end of the day. Regardless, stay logged into HNHH for the latest news and updates on Darius Jackson and Keke Palmer.

Read More: Usher Chimes In On Keke Palmer Controversy

[via]